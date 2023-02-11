'We're happy to let him take his chance' - Charles Byrnes's star back after long layoff

Saint Sam seemed to enjoy reverting to hurdles last time out at Punchestown and looks difficult to beat in the Grade 2 William Hill Boyne Hurdle at Navan.

The six-year-old has some smart form over hurdles from his juvenile campaign, including a second in the Boodles to Jeff Kidder, when beaten only two lengths trying to give a stone to a subsequent Grade 1 winner.

He was sent chasing last season and wasn't beaten far in third in the Irish Arkle before going on to unseat at Cheltenham, then make a race-ending error two out at Punchestown. It's likely those mishaps over fences and the open nature of the current stayers' division encouraged the Closutton team to return to hurdles, which looks an astute bit of placing.

The one concern is the slight step up in trip and a tendency to race freely early on in his races. He settled reasonably well last time at two and a half miles, while allowing for his typical exuberant nature.

Paul Townend let him stride on early on and he seemed to go a strong gallop throughout the race, so did well to see it out as well as he did.

He is only six and seems to be settling better in his races, which should give him every chance of getting an extra furlong on drying ground. He could develop into a dark horse for the Stayers' Hurdle with a convincing display.

Blazing Khal returns from 14 months off the track having been a talented staying novice hurdler last season, and is already prominent in the Stayers' Hurdle market. If he retains his ability from last season, when he won two Grade 2 races at Cheltenham, then he will lay down a formidable challenge to the favourite, but he is best watched on his return as Charles Byrnes has likely left plenty to work on going into the spring festivals.

Oliver McKiernan's Meet And Greet steps back up in trip, having finished third over three miles on his penultimate start in the Grade 1 Christmas Hurdle at Leopardstown. The drying ground should pose no issues and he should be in the mix.

Blazing Khal returns to the track after 428 days off and will contest his first race outside novice company in the Grade 2 Boyne Hurdle as he aims to give trainer Charles Byrnes his first win in the race.

The seven-year-old was the ante-post favourite for the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle last year after plundering a pair of Grade 2 novice contests early in the season, but he had a setback in early January which ruled him out of the rest of the year. He is a best-priced 11-2 for the Stayers' Hurdle and could conceivably go to the head of the market with a convincing display.

Blazing Khal: returning from a lengthy absence Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

He has some formidable rivals on his return, including Meet And Greet and likely favourite Saint Sam. Gordon Elliott also has the trio of Delta Work, Grand Roi and Sire Du Berlais. Delta Work has the eyecatching jockey booking of Rachael Blackmore and he looks to emulate Tiger Roll by landing this race before going on to cross-country triumph at Cheltenham.

Byrnes said: "I’m happy with him. Hopefully, the ground won’t dry out too much for him and we are looking forward to seeing him out.

"He's been in good order the last couple of weeks and obviously you'd be expecting improvement after this given it's his first run back, but we're happy to let him take his chance."

What they say

Willie Mullins, trainer of Saint Sam

He won at Punchestown but this is a different scenario. He has his chance but I think the competition could be quite tough. We’ll look to make a three-miler out of him and we’re stepping him up in distance gradually. I think it will suit him.

Gordon Elliott, trainer of Delta Work, Sire Du Berlais, Grand Roi

If the ground was too dry, then it wouldn’t suit Delta Work, but he's in good form and if it's safe ground he will run. Sire Du Berlais won a Grade 1 last year and always comes good in the spring. Grand Roi lost his confidence over fences, but he's back over hurdles here and hopefully can run a nice race and get his confidence back.

Noel Meade, trainer of Beacon Edge, Highland Charge

I’m hoping Beacon Edge can run a bit better than the last day as the better ground should suit him. He did run a reasonable race after Leopardstown, so I’m hoping he can come on a good bit from that again. Highland Charge wasn’t jumping fences, so we're putting him back over hurdles, but I am concerned about the ground for him. If good came into the description of the ground, then he would be doubtful to run.

