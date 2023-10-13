'We're flying at the moment' - can red-hot Robbie Llewellyn improve his 60 per cent strike-rate on Chepstow's valuable card?

Robbie Llewellyn is one of the most in-form trainers in Britain and he hopes his "flying" record can continue at Chepstow's lucrative jumps card on Friday.

Wroughton-based Llewellyn has been operating at a 60 per cent strike-rate in the last fortnight, with three winners from his last five runners. His only representative this week so far, Top Cloud, was victorious at Stratford on Monday and he saddles one runner on Friday with Lanspark in the 2m7½f conditional jockeys' handicap chase (5.08 ).

The eight-year-old has raced twice for Llewellyn since switching to his care from Joe Tizzard and has not been seen since finishing fourth at Fontwell in May. He will be ridden by Grade 1-winning jockey Niall Houlihan as he bids for his first success since February 2022.

Spotlight comment

Won three staying handicap hurdles for the Tizzards, all of them on soft; sold for £13,000; not far away in either run for this yard but he will need to jump better than when trying fences once before nearly two years ago

Lanspark 17:08 Chepstow View Racecard Jky: Niall Houlihan Tnr: Robbie Llewellyn

"He's in good order and I've been happy with his work at home. He's schooled very well over fences and we're happy with the rain that is coming," Llewellyn said.

"We hadn't had him long when we ran him in the spring, but he's stepped up nicely after a lovely summer break. He looks a picture and has an each-way chance with a good jockey on board."

Llewellyn is already enjoying a career-best season in his burgeoning training career, with seven winners so far at a very healthy 30 per cent strike-rate.

"We are flying at the moment, especially compared to this time last year," he added. "I couldn't be happier with how everything is going and the horses are fit and firing. Hopefully it continues for a good while longer."

