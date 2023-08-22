'We're flying along' - 67 per cent strike-rate trainer out to continue remarkable form at Kempton this evening

Trainer Michael Blake is relishing being Britain's most in-form trainer at the moment and he hopes his red-hot run can continue at Kempton this evening.

The Wiltshire-based handler has struck with two of his last three runners in the last fortnight at a strike-rate of 67 per cent. His runners on the Flat this year have yielded a £39.50 profit to a £1 level stake.

Blake saddles one runner on Wednesday in Urban Jungle at Kempton in the concluding mile handicap (8.52 ), who steps up markedly in trip as she bids to get off the mark at the ninth attempt.

"She's been really pleasing me in her work at home, so hopefully it's been a trainer cock-up running her at the wrong trip!" Blake said. "We're going right up in distance for this and am I confident? Not particularly, but I hope the trip can help her in this."

Blake is one win away from equalling his seasonal career-best tally on the Flat and is also operating at a 50 per cent strike-rate over jumps in Britain this season. His last jumps success came when Newton Abbot specialist Clearance picked up his fourth course win at the track on Tuesday.

The nine-year-old is owned by Racing For A Cause, which was set up to raise funds for charities through winnings and fundraising events.

"We've got seven horses in training so to get ten winners already on the Flat and over jumps this year, you can make of that what you will," Blake added. "Clearance has been a fantastic servant and he's a star. It's lovely that we can seem to get so many wins out of him as he's our only jumps horse.

"His ownership is set up mainly for a little girl so that we can mostly raise money for her to keep her mobile. It's a fantastic cause."

Blake will not be represented until Saturday following Urban Jungle's run, with Under The Twilight set to run in a 6f handicap at Windsor.

He said: "Most of our runners are on the Flat and we've got a nice mare who we're going to run on Saturday. Hopefully she can run well as we're flying along now."

