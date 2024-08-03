'We're expecting a big show' - can July Cup hero Mill Stream follow up in Prix Maurice de Gheest?

The Prix Maurice de Gheest is one of those Group 1s which cannot always be guaranteed a top-class cast but, with the presence of both July Cup winner Mill Stream and dual Royal Ascot hero Khaadem , that's certainly not the case in 2024.

The other variable is the level of the three-year-olds that are aimed at the race and, with the first three from the Prix Jean Prat spearheading an eight-strong challenge from the Classic generation, there can be no complaints on that front either.

One of the key questions is where the early pace will come from, since the unusual 6½f distance can set up well for those sprinters who prefer to be held up, a comment which could apply to the likes of Khaadem and last year's third, Saint Lawrence . Exxtra would be another to fall into that category.

The supplemented Flora Of Bermuda , Great Genereation and Commonwealth Cup fifth Classic Flower could improve the fair record of three-year-old fillies in the race. Six winners since the turn of the century were from the Classic generation but three of those were fillies.

Among the males, Lazzat holds a verdict over the Jean-Claude Rouget trained pair of Puchkine and Havana Cigar , who subsequently finished first and second in the Jean Prat.

'We know he likes the track' - Mill Stream goes for Deauville hat-trick

Only six July Cup winners this century have then attempted to double up in the Prix Maurice de Gheest, with Muhaarar (2015) and Marchand D'Or (2008) the two to have enjoyed success.

Mill Stream heads to Deauville with excellent credentials to join that exalted pair, given he won twice at the track last summer when making the leap out of handicaps to score at Listed and Group 3 level.

Mill Stream and William Buick (white cap) beat Swingalong to win the July Cup Credit: Edward Whitaker

Jane Chapple-Hyam expects the extra half-furlong at pancake-flat Deauville to be a help to the son of Gleneagles, who was strong through the line at Newmarket.

Chapple-Hyam said: "He's in very good order. He travelled out on Friday to Deauville. I'm looking forward to running him over six and a half furlongs, we know he likes the track and he travels well, so we're expecting a big show."

Khaadem out to bounce back from Newmarket flop

The ground was officially 3.1 on the penetrometer on Saturday, which translates to good to firm in British and Irish terms, and Charlie Hills will certainly be hoping that the showers that feature in some forecasts miss Deauville.

Khaadem looked the winner from a long way out in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes at Ascot in fast conditions, but was unable to back up that performance when only tenth behind Mill Stream in the July Cup.

Khaadem: dual Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes winner heads to Deauville Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

"The faster the better for him and he's looking well," said Hills. "He was just drawn on the wrong side at Newmarket and the ground was against us as well. I'd say if he repeats his Ascot run he'd have every chance. He just needs a few things to go right and for there to be plenty of pace on."

What they say

Archie Watson, trainer of Saint Lawrence

Saint Lawrence went very close in the race last year and ran well again there in the Ris-Orangis in July. It is a stronger race on paper than last year and the way he has to be ridden means he needs the splits and the breaks to go his way in running, but he deserves to take his chance again.

Nicolas Caullery, trainer of King Gold

He won well on his comeback without being at a hundred per cent. He got a good tow into the race and struck for home in good time before holding of Exxtra late on. He's in fantastic physical and mental shape, he's training well and I'm very relaxed. The opposition is perhaps a bit tougher than a year ago but he'll run well.

King Gold and Stephane Pasquier return after winning last year's Prix Maurice de Gheest Credit: Racing Post/Burton

Yann Lerner, joint-trainer of Exxtra

She won over the straight track at Deauville last year and I think she's improved again this year. She won at Group 3 level over 1,400 metres [seven furlongs at Longchamp] and then last time she was drawn out wide and found herself a long way back, before producing an extraordinary finishing effort. It's a much higher level than last year's race but she's in the form of her life.

Yann Barberot, trainer of Beauvatier

He showed a lot of speed in the Jean Prat and I wonder if sprinting might be more of his thing. I think the Maurice de Gheest is the perfect race for him, in terms of both trip and being at home.

Jerome Reynier, trainer of Lazzat

He has got plenty of speed so I think the extended sprint trip will be fine. The three-year-olds don't get that much of a pull in the weights by this stage of the year compared to for his last race at Longchamp, while sprinters tend to become hardened with age. The line from his win in the Paul de Moussac was boosted in the Prix Jean Prat so he might be one of the best three-year-olds over this type of trip and the fact that he's a gelding almost forces me to run him in this race. If he shows he is competitove at this level then it will encourage us to go to Australia with him for the Golden Eagle, which looks like a race which is made for him. The main thing is that he gets a pace to run at, which is why we used a pacemaker last time.

Jean-Bernard Roth, assistant to Jean-Claude Rouget, trainer of Puchkine and Havana Cigar

They’ve both taken their race in the Prix Jean Prat extremely well and they're in perfect shape for this challenge. We’re well aware that this is their first time against older horses and that poses a different challenge but they have shown they enjoy the straight track at Deauville and I’m expecting two good performances.

Ioritz Mendizabal returns after landing the Haras d'Etreham Prix Jean Prat on Puchkine Credit: Racing Post/Burton

Pauline Chehboub, racing manager of Gousserie Racing, owners of Classic Flower

Classic Flower has recovered well from her run at Royal Ascot, where she showed she is one of the best three-year-old fillies over sprint distances. We’re following the programme we laid out for her which now means taking on older horses. It won’t be easy but she's a Group 1-class filly.

Marco Botti, trainer of Great Generation

She may have been a touch unlucky at York, where she was drawn on the wing and had to be committed quite early before not being beaten far. There might be a few showers around but the closer it stays to good to firm, the better. Your hands are a bit tied with sprinters but this is a chance to see her in a Group 1 and we didn't want to change our plans, even though everyone is turning up.

