Well-named runner among major market movers for Saturday, Woodhay Wonder a notable non-runner at York

Market support for Nighteyes fittingly came late on Friday evening and the plunge on the leading BetMGM-sponsored Scurry Stakes (2.40) has continued through Saturday morning.

The David O'Meara-trained runner is up into Listed level having recorded back-to-back handicap wins at Chester and Haydock, with the latter achieved just eight days ago.

The Night Of Thunder filly was cut into 11-2 (from 8) with Sky Bet late on Friday but has shortened again into 4-1 with the firm.

Established sprinter Adaay In Devon remains the favourite for the Sandown highlight, but has drifted to 9-4 (from 2) with some bookmakers.

The market for York's big betting heat, the 18-runner Churchill Tyres Supporting Macmillan Sprint Handicap (3.35), has changed since 5-1 leading fancy Woodhay Wonder was taken out on Saturday morning.

She was set to try and record a fifth consecutive victory before being declared a non-runner due to lameness on Saturday morning.

The lightly raced Elmonjed heads the market at 4-1 with Ziggy's Condor shortening to 9-2.

Tracks braced for heavy showers

The worst of the wet weather this week has avoided Sandown and it is ready to stage its premier fixture on "fast summer ground" on Saturday.

It is good to firm on the round course while the sprint track, which the Scurry Stakes is run on, is good to firm, good in places.

Yet there is the potential of heavy showers to hit the Esher track through racing, according to clerk of the course Andrew Cooper.

"We spent most of the last 24 hours dodging showers which will suit some and not others," said Cooper. "The ground was generally well received when we raced here yesterday and we've basically been dry overnight, there was only a trace at the bottom of the rain gauge.

"After a bright start it's just clouded over and there's a few spits and spots in the air but it doesn't look like we'll get anything significant until the chance of showers this afternoon. It's a largely dry picture.

"The going on the round course is good to firm, it's produced a GoingStick of 7.4, which backs it up. The sprint course is good to firm, good in places. Everything is a degree tighter than yesterday as it was dry and breezy. It's fast summer ground but perfectly safe."

York: four races feature on ITV4 Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Heavy rainfall is also in the forecast at York, the other track hosting a premier racing fixture on Saturday. Four races from the Knavesmire feature on Saturday's ITV4 coverage including the Sky Bet-sponsored Grand Cup, a key pointer to the Ebor later in the season.

The ground remains good to soft, good in places at York and its clerk of the course William Derby said: "We had 4.4mm of rain in total on Friday and it's just spitting now. We're forecast thundery, scattered showers so it's possible we get a bit of rain but it's hit and miss. That's expected to come through racing."

Non runners

Sandown

1.30

7 Jayyash (cut leg)

2.05

15 Hiromichi (going)

3.15

6 Swindon (girth gall)

3.50

5 Desperate Dan (going)

9 Kingdom of Stars (going)

5.00

3 Blindedbythelights (lame)

5 Dancing In Paris (not eaten up)

6 Rhythmic Intent (going)

York

2.25

11 Mudamer (going)

3.00

1 Chesspiece (not eaten up)

3.35

2 Woodhay Wonder (lame)

