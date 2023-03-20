Wedge can gain advantage from the front on First Lord De Cuet with conditions set to suit

Six-runner fields with a majority of hold-up performers are rare and Adam Wedge will be alive to the prospect of gaining a tactical advantage aboard frequent front-runner First Lord De Cuet on just his second ride for David Pipe.

Alfa Mix, Famous Bridge, Lord Of Kerak and Twoshotsoftequila have all been ridden with restraint in recent outings, while Inishbiggle makes his chasing debut following a 400-day absence and could feasibly be somewhat ring rusty.

Admittedly, First Lord De Cuet was also ridden more patiently in the Grand National Trial at Haydock in February, but 14 lined up there and it was his first attempt at three and a half miles.

First Lord De Cuet probably failed to truly see out the marathon trip, but fared better than many in fourth and has been dropped 2lb to a mark of 130 in a weaker race. The return to soft ground is also in his favour.

The nine-year-old shaped well behind two seriously well-handicapped novices on similar terms on that terrain a few months ago, giving both a race.

Complete Unknown has since landed a handicap off 142 at Kempton by 16 lengths on Saturday, while Monbeg Genius finished third in the Ultima off 140 last week. A first victory over fences awaits First Lord De Cuet.

If Inishbiggle is fit enough for his seasonal return and jumps with some gusto first time out over fences, then he might represent First Lord De Cuet’s biggest danger in these conditions. Inishbiggle improved massively for a slower surface when registering a runaway 25-length success at Catterick on his previous outing 13 months ago.

Race analysis by Robbie Wilders

What they say

Ben Haslam, trainer of Alfa Mix

It’s his first run for us and he has the look of an old-fashioned chasing type. There are not that many opportunities off his mark and this will tell us where we are with him with a view to a summer programme.

Nicky Richards, trainer of Famous Bridge

He’s improving with experience over fences and jumped pretty well last time at Wetherby when he looked to be crying out for a return to three miles. We’re hopeful he’ll improve for the extra distance and, if he does, he has a nice chance.

Gary Hanmer, trainer of Inishbiggle

We bought him at Doncaster with a view to going chasing but a number of factors have kept him off the track until now including fast ground and his bloods being wrong. He’s ready to roll.

Olly Murphy, trainer of Lord Of Kerak

He’s come on for his first outing over fences but is a proper soft-ground horse, so hopefully they get some more rain up there. He would have an each-way chance in a competitive-looking race.

Rebecca Menzies, trainer of Twoshotsoftequila

He’s definitely improved for going up in trip and he has learned to settle better. Three miles around Wetherby should suit him well, although this looks a stronger race than the one he won at Doncaster last time.

Reporting by David Milnes

