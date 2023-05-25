'We would love to win a big premier handicap like this with him' - Dunum seeking to continue rapid rise

The Natalia Lupini stable has been making notable strides in the last couple of seasons and the team will hope can continue the rapid progression which has seen him rocket to a rating of 93 since winning a handicap at Gowran Park off 58 a year ago.

Since that Gowran victory, the five-year-old has been prolific, landing five out of his six starts over trips ranging from 7f to 1m1f on all types of ground.

He returned over a mile at Limerick last month to land what was his most impressive victory, beating subsequent winner Blues Emperor by two and three quarter lengths. He travelled powerfully that day and put the race to bed in a matter of strides, and his trainer hopes there is still improvement as he is to contend with an 11lb rise in the weights in the €100,000 mile handicap.

Lupini said: "He ran great at Limerick the last day and has been in great form since. He seems to be very progressive and hopefully there is more to come. We would love to win a big premier handicap like this with him, it would be amazing. It’s a very competitive field but he is entitled to be there."

comes into the race in rude health, judged by his runner-up effort at Leopardstown where he was just edged out by the consistent after being tight for room at a crucial stage. Michael Grassick's handicapper is now 5lb better off with Willie McCreery's charge once Siobhan Rutledge's claim is taken into account, but the trainer hopes the ground doesn't ride too quick.

Grassick said: "It was a good run at Leopardstown the last day and he was a bit tight on room, but All Lies Ahead pulled out more on us again once we did get close. He is in great form and has a good apprentice on his back, but I’m just worried about the ground. I’m hoping they put plenty of water on it. All his form is on slow ground, so that would be the only concern if it did turn fast."

Ado McGuinness is typically mob-handed in this premier handicap, saddling five runners, with likely to be popular with punters after his promising run behind Earls at Cork earlier this month, and he meets Gavin Cromwell's charge on 7lb better terms.

Local trainers Eddie and Patrick Harty send an interesting contender in , who stormed clear of a strong field in a handicap at the course when last seen in October, and he has formidable track form having recorded two runner-up efforts before winning on his latest start.

Eddie Harty said: "He won well at the back-end of last year at the track. We would prefer the ground was a little softer. He loves the Curragh. He won and was second there last year but we would like a little more juice in the ground."

