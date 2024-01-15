'We think we have her back where we want her' - analysis and quotes for the veterans' chase at Plumpton

Veterans’ chases can deliver some of the best betting races around. Just three days after Sam Brown edged out Aye Right in a cracking final at Warwick, we have another to get stuck into at Plumpton.

It is only natural that ageing horses can be inconsistent, and the most recent worthwhile form comes from Iconic Muddle . He split the gambled-on Dibble Decker and progressive novice Georges Saint in a televised race at Wincanton on his return from 257 days off ten days ago.

Although Iconic Muddle is unlikely to encounter opposition as strong here, there is no guarantee he can replicate that performance given his strong first-time-out record.

Unsurprisingly, plenty of these are chucked in on past form. Commanche Red was once rated 150 and goes off 119 with Freddie Gordon taking another 5lb off.

This time last year Shanty Alley ran off 12lb higher when a 10-1 chance for the Sky Bet Chase at Doncaster. The booking of Harry Cobden naturally heightens interest around him, while Venetia Williams' 103-rated chaser Burrows Park , admittedly a superior hurdler, contested the Pertemps Final at the 2023 Cheltenham Festival off a hurdles mark of 126.

Perhaps the most eyecatching formline over the last 12 months is Juniper ’s close second to subsequent Classic Chase winner My Silver Lining in a staying mares’ handicap chase at Cheltenham last April. Among those beaten that day, who have since enhanced the form, are Rose Of Arcadia, Credo and Good Look Charm.

If Anthony Honeyball can bring Juniper back to that level on her second start for the yard, she is in with a big shout under Rex Dingle.

Race analysis by Robbie Wilders

Ground latest

The going is good to soft, good in places under extensive frost sheets that have been put down ahead of a forecast overnight frost of -2/3C. An inspection has been called for 8.30am on Tuesday morning.

What they say

Gary Moore, trainer of Iconic Muddle

He ran very well to be second at Wincanton the other day, but it just depends whether he gets this longer trip and whether this comes too soon. His owner lives local, so we are keen to run as it’s a decent pot to go for and, fingers crossed, the meeting is on.

Seamus Mullins, trainer of I See You Well

He loves the track and the trip, and I think he’s won six races around there over the years. We were pleased with his run there last time, when he just bumped into a couple, and I would think he has a solid each-way chance.

Chris Gordon, trainer of Commanche Red

We’re running him back under rules as our interest in point-to-points has dwindled since Molly [Landau] got injured. He may be a bit high in the handicap off 119 and is a funny old horse, so hopefully Freddie [Gordon, son] can learn some things off him.

Ben Case, trainer of Shanty Alley

He was beaten by some promising younger types at Newbury last time and we are having a crack at a veterans’ race for the first time with him now he’s qualified. If he acts around Plumpton, he should be bang there.

Anthony Honeyball, trainer of Juniper

We thought we had her in top order for her comeback in October, but she didn’t run well after which some things came to light. We think we have her back where we want her and, if she runs like she schools at home, she should go close.

Reporting by David Milnes

Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning