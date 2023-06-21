'We pencilled him in for this straight after his win' - powerhouse trainers take aim at King George V Stakes

You can bank on a few of the horses tackling this handicap already possessing the ability for Friday’s Group 2 King Edward VII Stakes. Such is the array of options accessible to middle-distance three-year-olds at Royal Ascot, running a good one in the King George V Stakes is like the jumping equivalent of unleashing next season’s Brown Advisory hope in the Martin Pipe.

The Group horses certainly turned up in last year's King George. Winner Secret State ran off 93 and is now rated 110, runner-up Deauville Legend improved 27lb to 116 and Israr is now rated 111 having finished third off 95.

Trends reveal a middle to high draw is an advantage in big-field contests over this trip at Ascot. The races can be rough and low numbers positioned near the rail often encounter trouble.

You simply need to have bundles in hand to get competitive from a low draw. The only horses who were in box eight or lower to make the first three in the past decade were Secret State, Deauville Legend, Hukum (2020), South Pacific (2019), First Eleven (2018) and Harrison (2016). Hukum is now one of the highest-rated horses in training, while South Pacific, First Eleven and Harrison all finished their careers at least a stone higher than their King George marks.

Bertinelli (purple): winner of the London Gold Cup last time out Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Now for this season's contenders. London Gold Cup winner Bertinelli (stall 16) has a daunting task conceding upwards of 7lb to every runner. Victory would likely cement his position as Aidan O’Brien’s second best middle-distance colt behind Auguste Rodin. Davideo (19), Perfuse (10), Tagabawa (13) and Wonder Legend (12) represent top yards and are plausible winners, but the market tells us that.

Desert Hero (21) is being given less respect in the betting than you might anticipate. He is trained by William Haggas, owned by the King and well regarded given he was sent off the 4-1 favourite on his return in the London Gold Cup. While Desert Hero could finish only eighth there, he led off a slow pace at Newbury and is bred for a truly run race at this distance.

Race analysis by Robbie Wilders

What they say

Aidan O'Brien, trainer of Bertinelli

We were delighted with him in the London Gold Cup at Newbury. He stayed on well there so we hope the step up in trip will suit. We pencilled him in for this straight after Newbury.

Charlie Appleby, trainer of Tagabawa

We saw marked improvement from him when he stepped up to a mile and a half on his last start and he goes into this in great shape. Any handicap at Royal Ascot is always going to be very competitive, but we feel he has the right credentials to be a big player. Quicker ground will suit and he stays this trip well.

Barry Mahon, racing manager to Juddmonte, owners of Perfuse

He won on very bad ground on his penultimate start at Nottingham so we were worried when he was running on a very quick surface at Doncaster last time, but the jockey got off and said he handled it fine. He’s a nice horse who’s progressing, typical of one of Sir Michael Stoute’s, and there might be more to come from him.

James Ferguson: runs Wonder Legend and Land Legend in the King George V Stakes Credit: Mark Cranham

James Ferguson, trainer of Wonder Legend and Land Legend

Wonder Legend hasn’t run since his win at Doncaster – we’ve protected his mark. He won that in emphatic style. The bit of rain on Tuesday will help just to take the sting out of the ground, but I think he’ll run a strong race. Land Legend had to do it the hard way when we came second to Chesspiece at York, coming from quite far off the pace. Hollie [Doyle] rides which I think will suit the horse well. Although he’s wearing the second colours, I wouldn’t want to be having a bet against him.

Alex Elliott, spokesman for Valmont, owners of Davideo

He’s drawn out wide, but some people say that can work and he should appreciate this longer trip with a view to going further later on. It’s a salty race but he’ll like the ground.

Thady Gosden, joint-trainer of Burglar and Inquiring Minds

Burglar was a good winner at Redcar last time over a mile and a quarter when he shaped as if this extra two furlongs should play to his strengths. Inquiring Minds ran a solid race over this trip to be second at Doncaster last time and is still lightly raced.

Joseph O'Brien, trainer of Valiant King

We were delighted with him at Navan. He won well there and, while it looks a very competitive race, I'd like to think he has a decent each-way chance.

Hughie Morrison: trainer of Mr Mistoffelees Credit: Edward Whitaker

Hughie Morrison, trainer of Mr Mistoffelees

He seemed to be staying on nicely at Newbury and hopefully he’ll come on for that race.

Nick Bell, assistant to Michael Bell, trainer of Duke Of Oxford

He didn’t have conditions in his favour at Chester last time, but hopefully should give his true showing back on a sounder surface. He’s since worked well on the watered gallop and this looks the right spot for him.

Charlie Fellowes, trainer of Cloudbreaker

She’s up in trip which we think will suit her and is 4lb well in on future ratings. If she had a nice draw she would go there with a real each-way chance, but she’s out in 22 so it’s hard to be confident. The rain they had will have done her chances no harm and we think she’s stakes class.

Sean Woods, trainer of Double March

She won a mile-and-a-quarter handicap there last time, but this is a totally different race with 19 runners and taking on colts. She’s trained well into the race so hopefully she can get a good early position.

Darryll Holland, trainer of Greysful Storm

She’s got in as first reserve and it was either here or Newmarket on Friday, but the ground is the deciding factor as the easier surface at Ascot will suit her. She’s pretty smart and was initially put up 13lb for winning at Newbury last time and then another 2lb as the race has worked out well.

Reporting by David Milnes

Read more of Thursday's previews:

'All winter he’s been the one we hoped would be top of the tree' - who rates his Norfolk runner so highly?



Hot Ribblesdale favourite Al Asifah 'could be anything' as she bids to cement growing reputation

'We've talked about this for a year' - key trainer quotes for a wide-open Gold Cup

'I'm very hot on him' - expert analysis and trainer insight for 30-runner Britannia

'He’s a proper horse' - who is looking forward to his runner stepping up in trip?

'I just hope for a bit of luck' - how will the draw impact this year's Buckingham Palace?

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.