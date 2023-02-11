'We need to knock the freshness off him' - Gordon Elliott looks to Cheltenham for American Mike

Navan hosts a fiercely competitive Listed INH Stallion Owners EBF Novice Hurdle (2.10), which sees the return of last year's Champion Bumper runner-up American Mike, last seen finishing second in the Monksfield novice hurdle here 77 days ago.

The six-year-old drops back in trip to two miles and was initially scheduled to run at last weekend's Dublin Racing Festival but was declared a non-runner on the Sunday.

He has a lot of class but scoped badly after being well held last time out, so might be best watched today with a view to the future.

Gordon Elliott has two others in the race, Imagine and Deeply Superficial. The former finished runner-up to the reopposing Inothewayurthinkin on his latest start when headed in the last 50 yards and he will have sound claims of reversing the form.

He looks to be the pick given his form ties in well with Three Card Brag and yesterday's useful winner Spillane's Tower. The trip might be on the sharp side for the five-year-old but he could be allowed to dictate in this contest.

Gordon Elliott: "The trip isn’t ideal for American Mike but we needed to get a run into him" Credit: Debbie Burt

Elliot's third runner, Deeply Superficial, drops back in trip after running well in a Grade 2 over two and a half miles at Naas last time, and she has the form to be on the premises if the drop back suits.

Elliott said: "The trip isn’t ideal for American Mike but we needed to get a run into him before Cheltenham to knock the freshness off him.

"Imagine is a very nice horse and was second behind Gavin’s horse last time out. We will learn more about him here. Deeply Superficial ran well at Naas last time out when only half a length behind Absolute Notions. That was a very good run. The drying ground might not be ideal, but we will see what way it is in the morning."

The opposition to Imagine is perhaps spearheaded by Gavin Cromwell's Inothewayurthinkin, who is also dropping back to two miles after finishing fourth in the Grade 1 Lawlor's Of Naas last time out. Cromwell is hoping the drop back in trip and ground conditions could work for the five-year-old.

He said: "He's coming back to two miles and some drying ground. He probably just didn’t quite see out the trip the last day over the two and a half miles in testing conditions. Hopefully, coming back to this trip will suit him."

Willie Mullins has a strong hand as he saddles Hunters Yarn and Tactical Move, Paul Townend electing to ride the former, who bolted up in a maiden hurdle at Naas last month.

Peter Fahey's The Big Doyen also takes his chance and the slight drop back in distance looks sure to suit him in a contest in which a case could be made for all seven runners.

