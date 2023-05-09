'We need to get him on the track' - can Arrest strengthen Derby claims in Chester Vase?

Aidan O’Brien has dominated this race with ten wins since 2007 and he has won it with some high-class colts too, including Irish Derby winners Soldier Of Fortune and Treasure Beach, and the Derby hero himself Ruler Of The World. So does he have another one in his locker?

O’Brien saddles Adelaide River but the son of Australia has it all to do to beat the John and Thady Gosden-trained Arrest judging on their run in a Group 1 at Saint-Cloud in October.

Arrest was beaten just a head by winner Dubai Mile that day, but he was in turn six lengths clear of Adelaide River, who took third, and they renew rivalry on the same terms here.

Adelaide River’s unlikely chance of reversing the places probably rests on the step up in trip as this will be the first time that either colt has tackled further than a mile and a quarter. Arrest definitely looked like the speedier of the two in France and this is a stamina-test.

Ryan Moore won this from the front last year on Changingoftheguard, who was beating an even hotter hotpot in 4-11 favourite New London, and tactics will be key once again. Could we get another Moore masterclass or will Frankie Dettori have yet another big day in him?

Dubai Mile, who won that Group 1 in France, finished fifth in the 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket on Saturday and that was a good prep for the Derby, so the form looks solid. However, racing is not run on paper and Hadrianus looks best placed to cash in should the big two disappoint.

He represents Dubai Mile’s trainer Charlie Johnston, who evidently has a line on Arrest and Adelaide River through his three-year-old star. Hadrianus has not achieved anything like the level of form needed to win a race like this yet, but he is progressing steadily up the ranks.

His latest second in the Blue Riband Trial at Epsom was a 19lb career-best performance on Racing Post Ratings and a similar leap would put him in the mix. It’s still a big ask, though.

Duke Of Oxford and Galactic Jack complete the field and have even more to find. Galactic Jack was well held in Listed company last time and if there is to be a shock it looks more likely to come from Duke Of Oxford, who is unbeaten in two outings on the all-weather.

Race analysis by Graeme Rodway

Plan C for Arrest

Frankel colt Arrest will bid to give Juddmonte further big-race success after the same sire's offspring Chaldean captured the 2,000 Guineas in the famous pink and green silks at the weekend.

Arrest is available at 16-1 for next month's Betfred Derby, but this engagement in the Chester Vase is very much an unexpected plan change for John and Thady Gosden. He missed his intended return at Sandown last month when the meeting was called off and had originally been booked for Thursday's Dee Stakes.

The Vase has never gone the way of Clarehaven Stables with subsequent King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes winner Nathaniel going closest for the yard when beaten just a head by Treasure Beach in 2011.

Arrest: Juddmonte's Derby hope goes on trial in the Chester Vase Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Arrest won two of his four starts as a two-year-old, claiming a mile maiden at Sandown in August and a novice over the same trip at Ffos Las the following month. He then went close to bridging a massive rise in class in the Group 1 Criterium de Saint-Cloud over a mile and a quarter in October. He looked likely to win and only found last weekend's 2,000 Guineas fifth Dubai Mile too strong.

Joint-trainer John Gosden said: "We need to get Arrest on the track as he's been waiting for a while. Originally it was all about Sandown and then onto York next week for him but Sandown was cancelled so we've now rerouted to Chester. Going up to this trip with him is not totally ideal but we were just hoping to get the better of the ground on the first day rather than running in the Dee Stakes there on Thursday. They're expecting some heavy rain so we thought better to go early."

He added: "He's got nice form from last year when he chased home Dubai Mile in France and I was impressed with the winner when he ran a very big race in the 2,000 Guineas at the weekend. We respect Charlie Johnston's horse Hadrianus, who was second in the Blue Riband trial at Epsom behind Epictetus there."

What they say

Aidan O'Brien, trainer of Adelaide River

He had some good form as a two-year-old and is stepping up in trip now. He seems well and is just ready to start back. We thought he'd come on for the run.

Nick Bell, assistant to Michael Bell, trainer of Duke Of Oxford

He was an impressive winner at Wolverhampton last time so should act around the track. His homework on the summer gallop has been good and hopefully he can get a slice of the action.

Charlie Johnston, trainer of Hadrianus

He ran very well at Epsom. He looked like he was going to be well beaten a furlong and a half down but stayed on very strongly. The last 150 yards he looked like he was crying out for further. Arrest and Adelaide River have got solid Group 1 form in the book and he's got to take another big leap forward to be competitive with them but he's got a run under his belt. That stepping up in trip would expect to bring about more improvement in him so hopefully that'll take him into the shakeup.

Reporting by David Milnes

