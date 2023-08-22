'We hold him dear' - unraced juvenile one to watch as Britain's most in-form trainer goes in search of more winners

James Tate tops the hot trainers list today and he sends runners to Bath, Leicester and Kempton in search of further success.

The Newmarket trainer has sent out six winners from 15 runners in the last fortnight, meaning he has the best strike-rate (40 per cent) of trainers to have had at least two winners, and he is keen to maintain his hot run of form.

"It's lovely when you're in the middle of the season and the horses are running well," he said. "You often have little hot spells when you don't have many runners but it's nice that it's happening now. The pressure is on to keep it up now!"

Tate's only other runner at Bath this campaign was also a winner and he nominates the unraced juvenile Invincible Speed (3.25 ) as his best hope of the day from three chances and the colt boasts a special backstory.

"We hold him dear," he said. "We trained his granddam Excel's Beauty and she only ever had one foal because she died shortly afterwards. The one foal unfortunately wasn't really a racing prospect but she's produced this fella.

"It would be great if he could turn out to be good and he's been showing up well on the gallops so fingers crossed."

Spotlight verdict

First foal; dam unraced; trainer in form and half of his 2yos here (7-14) finished first or second; one to note in the betting.

Invincible Speed 15:25 Bath View Racecard Jky: Tom Queally Tnr: James Tate

The trainer also tends to do particularly well at Kempton, where he sends out Swift Victory, as he is operating at a 31 per cent strike-rate there this year, having trained four winners from 13 runners.

"Swift Victory (6.22 ) always showed up well, although he was a little bit sleepy," he said. "He was very sleepy on his debut at Newmarket but came forward nicely at Kempton. We're anticipating an improved run again and I'd like to think he'd have a good chance in an open race."

On Invincible Tiger , who goes to Leicester (6.32 ) in search of decent ground, he said: "She's progressed well at home, she's just been off as we've been waiting for it to stop raining as wherever she had opportunities the going was on the easy side and she won on firm at Bath.

"Hopefully she'll have a good chance, although I did think it would be a competitive race on paper."

Tate, whose Royal Aclaim was sent off the 5-2 favourite for the Nunthorpe this time last year, also provided an update on some of his stable's leading lights.

He said: "We're not going anywhere this week with Royal Aclaim and plans are fluid for her, but we might have a go at the Prestige Stakes on Saturday with Ahlain . She's come out of her win last week well, and Regal Empire came out of his Shergar Cup win well but we're on weather watch with him."

