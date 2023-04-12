We have to let Constitution Hill's hooves do the talking and marvel at what might still be to come

What more can be said about Constitution Hill? I’ve lost count of how many times I’ve written about him this season and every time he has delivered without turning a hair.

It all started in the middle of October in the Racing Post’s now annual production of The Big Jump Off. Honeysuckle or Constitution Hill – which camp were you in? The unbeaten dual Champion Hurdle winner or the most promising hurdler to grace the scene since Istabraq?

The big match around which the whole season was framed never happened, of course, and that is undoubtedly a sad indictment of our sport. They should have met, at the very least once, and it would have been a race to savour no matter the result. But we were denied.