15:30 Aintree
We have to let Constitution Hill's hooves do the talking and marvel at what might still be to come

15:30 AintreeWilliam Hill Aintree Hurdle (Grade 1) (GBB Race)
Hurdle Turf, Grade 1
Going:Good To Soft
Runners:6
Class:1
Distance:2m 4f
ITV

What more can be said about Constitution Hill? I’ve lost count of how many times I’ve written about him this season and every time he has delivered without turning a hair. 

It all started in the middle of October in the Racing Post’s now annual production of The Big Jump Off. Honeysuckle or Constitution Hill – which camp were you in? The unbeaten dual Champion Hurdle winner or the most promising hurdler to grace the scene since Istabraq?

The big match around which the whole season was framed never happened, of course, and that is undoubtedly a sad indictment of our sport. They should have met, at the very least once, and it would have been a race to savour no matter the result. But we were denied.

Graeme RodwayDeputy betting editor
Published on 12 April 2023Last updated 18:00, 12 April 2023
