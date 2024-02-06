'We expect him to run well' - Julie Camacho's Symbol Of Light sets the standard in competitive Kempton handicap

Today's Offers 8 All offers

All eyes will be on the Julie Camacho-trained Symbol Of Light here. He bids to enhance his stable’s remarkable 39 per cent strike-rate at Kempton in the last five seasons and has a favourite’s chance, following a career-best effort when second at Newcastle last month.

In-form rider Tom Marquand was on board that day and is back in the saddle again, so there shouldn’t be any excuses, but Symbol Of Light is up 1lb and Kempton is a different course.

There are also no shortage of possible dangers and the well-handicapped Greatgadian is chief among them. He has steadily returned to form on recent starts, recording progressively better Racing Post Ratings of 92, 98 and 100, so another step forward would give him a big chance.

Aratus has been busy recently and is already having his third outing of the year. The Clive Cox-trained six-year-old has been placed on four of his last six starts without winning and looked to be in the handicapper’s grip when third to Brewing over 7f at the track last week.

Dragon Icon is another who returns to the track fairly quickly, having had just 18 days off following a disappointing run at Lingfield last month. However, that was his first start since May and he looks a good second string for trainer Roger Varian, who also runs Greatgadian.

Top Secret , Sudden Ambush and Rhythm N Rock complete the seven runners and there could be an easy lead on offer for Top Secret or Sudden Ambush as there isn’t much pace on paper.

Analysis by Graeme Rodway

What they say

Julie Camacho, trainer of Symbol Of Light

He bumped into Dear My Friend at Newcastle last time and he gave that form a big boost by winning a Listed race at Lingfield last weekend. He was unlucky at Kempton before that, but if he gets a clear passage we expect him to run well.

Clive Cox, trainer of Aratus

He’s running back a bit quick after this third at this track a week ago, but the lack of opportunities and his preference for Kempton has led us into giving this a go.

Roger Varian, trainer of Dragon Icon and Greatgadian

Dragon Icon is having his second run back and is a work in progress. Greatgadian has run some decent races in defeat over seven furlongs and should be suited by the step back to a mile.

William Muir, joint-trainer of Top Secret

We put him away for the all-weather and he won impressively first time out at Kempton but then didn’t really back that up there last time. We couldn’t put our finger on it, but he did have a crack in a foot a few days later so hopefully he can run better.

Philip Robinson, racing manager to Salem Rashed bin Ghadayer, owner of Sudden Ambush.

This trip of a mile suits him best and I hear that he’s fresh and well for his first start of the year. He’s won on the all-weather and I have a sneaking suspicion this track will suit him.

Reporting by David Milnes

