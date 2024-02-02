'We couldn't be happier with her' - will West Balboa defy top weight or will one of the younger stars take valuable pot?

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Such is the superb prize on offer for the Heroes Handicap Hurdle, topweight West Balboa would have only collected fractionally more for winning the Grade 1 Long Walk Hurdle on her previous run.

The weight-carrying task awaiting West Balboa, a challenge eased somewhat by Tristan Durrell's 3lb claim, is a daunting one. This has tended to go to a lightly raced improver at the other end of the handicap (see the 2018 running landed by RSA winner Topofthegame) and there are several who belong in that category.

Ed Keeper , Saint Davy , Scamallach Liath and Transmission are all younger than West Balboa and keep progressing their Racing Post Ratings at a rate the rest might struggle to handle.

Scamallach Liath and Transmission are closely matched on their Ascot meeting in December, and the form was given a huge boost at Plumpton four weeks ago.

Joe Anderson rightly stole the headlines for his never-say-die ride in which he lost control of Transmission for around half a circuit, the horse also deserves plenty of credit for that success. An entry in the Albert Bartlett points to a potentially even brighter future.

Saint Davy is the other who boasts a Grade 1 appearance on his profile. While he struggled in the Sefton at Aintree's Grand National meeting, that race has seen many promising young horses falter due to a lack of knowhow over the years. Take out the Sefton and Saint Davy is a perfect three from three under rules. This would seem an excellent opportunity to capitalise on a mark of 130.

Race analysis by Robbie Wilders

What they say

Dan Skelton, trainer of West Balboa

We took her out of Doncaster last weekend when the ground got a bit quick but we couldn’t be happier with her. Obviously you’ve got to forgive her last run but that was the only time she's disappointed us.

Sam Twiston Davies, rider of Ed Keeper

I was gutted to be beaten into third at Cheltenham last time when a mistake at the last cost him all his momentum up the hill. This looks a nice chance to rectify that but it won’t be easy with some nice types in there.

Anthony Honeyball, trainer of Gustavian and Good Luck Charm

Gustavian is a bit hard to place over fences at the moment so we've decided to have a go at this. He's not unexposed over hurdles, but hasn't run a lot over them and this comes at the right time. Good Luck Charm ran a blinder in the Lanzarote, when she got jostled and didn't follow the right horse. She steps up in trip, but stayed on strongly last time and is very fresh.

Tom Lacey, trainer of Operation Manna

He’s back from a break, likes the track and the ground should suit him. He’s up in class but deserves to have a crack at a bigger pot.

Jonjo O’Neill, trainer of Saint Davy

We were pleased with his win at Ludlow last time where he stayed very well over three miles. He should enjoy the stiff finish and has an each-way chance.

Gary Moore, trainer of Hermino AA

He ran disappointingly in the Lanzarote but he's got to have soft ground so hopefully down the back it will be nice and soft for him. There should be improvement but whether it's enough for this class I'd be 50-50.

Willy Twiston Davies, assistant to Nigel Twiston-Davies, trainer of Equinus

He won very well at the beginning of the year and we're taking 7lb off his back to see if he can return to winning ways.

Harry Fry, trainer of Dubrovnik Harry

His most recent run at Haydock was a little disappointing, but he’s been in good form at home so I'll expect better if the race goes to plan. He's already proven he can stay at Cheltenham.

Charlie Deutsch, rider of Tanganyika

He ran well at Lingfield but got a little bit outpaced in places. I think Sandown will hopefully suit him a bit better. He'll stay well and hopefully I won't have to be squeezing him along so much.

Reporting by David Milnes

