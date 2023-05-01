'We couldn't be happier with her' - trainer quotes for the Nottinghamshire Oaks

None of the previous nine Nottinghamshire Oaks winners surpassed a Racing Post Rating of 106 when victorious at the East Midlands track and the formbook suggests this season's favourite Golden Lyra is superior to all of those.

Golden Lyra ran to an RPR of 109 when storming through the mud at Saint-Cloud for a Listed strike in October and, although she has twice let down favourite backers in her five career starts, those two reverses came on quicker ground. Everything looks in her favour on these conditions if she is revved up by William Haggas to do herself justice and this surface will be an unknown to her chief form rival Crystal Caprice.

The daughter of Frankel represents the in-form Sir Michael Stoute yard (50 per cent over the past fortnight) and recorded a 106 RPR when third in a mile Listed contest at Newmarket in September. A first crack at 1m2f could easily provide the catalyst for further improvement given her sire is a strong influence of stamina and her dam excelled over that distance. The fact Stoute, who excels with this type of horse, saddled two of the previous three winners is also a positive.

Irish interest comes from Sunset Shiraz, Hotter Than Hades and Annerville, while One For Bobby, who finished sixth in the Nassau Stakes at Goodwood for Johnny Murtagh last term, is an intriguing runner on her first outing for Hughie Morrison.

Murtagh asked plenty of One For Bobby as a three-year-old as she only made her debut last May, and she will be worth monitoring for market clues before a potentially productive campaign.

Race analysis by Robbie Wilders

What they say

Maureen Haggas, assistant trainer to William Haggas, trainer of Golden Lyra

She's in good form and we're looking forward to running her. She's by Lope De Vega and those by him tend to like a bit of cut in the ground and hopefully she'll go on that in this race.

Simon Crisford, joint-trainer of Misty Dancer

She's fine. The trip and conditions will suit her well and she's been training along nicely. It's a super competitive race but she goes there in really good form.

Roger Varian, trainer of Mukaddamah

She's in good form and looks very well. We've been pleased with how she's developed over the winter and while the ground might be a bit soft, she gets the trip. She was placed in a good race at Newbury behind Nashwa last year and also finished fourth in the Ribblesdale at Royal Ascot. She's been knocking on the door in these types of races and she should be thereabouts once again.

Hughie Morrison, trainer of One For Bobby

We couldn't be happier with her and she's done what we've asked of her. This is a learning curve, but she'll be fit enough to do herself justice. As seen by how many Irish-trained runners there are in the race, they're coming over here as there's so few opportunities for those types of fillies over there, and this looks a nice opportunity for her. She was third in a good Group 2 last year on firmer ground, but I think she might appreciate this going.

Reporting by Matt Rennie

