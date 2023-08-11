Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Previews
premium

We can question the form of Unquestionable but one thing we cannot question is Aidan O'Brien's utter dominance

The names roll off the tongue - Fasliyev, Johannesburg, George Washington, Holy Roman Emperor, Mastercraftsman, Zoffany, Air Force Blue, Caravaggio and Little Big Bear. 

Those are the ones I can remember off the top of my head but there have been 17 in all. Spartacus at 16-1 in 2002 is one I never would have found, not if you gave me until next year's 2,000 Guineas to try and remember him.

If ever there was a race to emphasise the total and utter dominance of Aidan O'Brien it the Keeneland Phoenix Stakes (4.40) at the Curragh.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

David JenningsDeputy Ireland editor
Published on 11 August 2023Last updated 18:02, 11 August 2023
icon
more inPreviews
more inPreviews