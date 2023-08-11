We can question the form of Unquestionable but one thing we cannot question is Aidan O'Brien's utter dominance

The names roll off the tongue - Fasliyev, Johannesburg, George Washington, Holy Roman Emperor, Mastercraftsman, Zoffany, Air Force Blue, Caravaggio and Little Big Bear.
Those are the ones I can remember off the top of my head but there have been 17 in all. Spartacus at 16-1 in 2002 is one I never would have found, not if you gave me until next year's 2,000 Guineas to try and remember him.
If ever there was a race to emphasise the total and utter dominance of Aidan O'Brien it the Keeneland Phoenix Stakes (4.40) at the Curragh.
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Already a subscriber?Log in