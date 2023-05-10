'We always thought he was a nice horse' - Aidan O'Brien relies on San Antonio to enhance his incredible Dee Stakes record

The Dee Stakes differs from the other two Classic trials at Chester in that the stalls are positioned on the outside rather than the inside. That slightly reduces the importance of a low draw as horses get racing for approximately a furlong before encountering the first rail, giving riders more time to assume an advantageous track position.

Star Of India (stall one) became the first winner drawn lower than three in the last decade in 2022 and his trainer Aidan O’Brien bids to continue his stranglehold on the Dee. O’Brien’s Chester record is exceptional and towers above his performance at all other British courses. He has saddled 37 winners and 19 seconds from 90 runners at a 41 per cent strike-rate for a level-stakes profit of +£56.71. Almost a quarter of those successes have come in the Dee.

Those stats are presumably forcing down the price of the Ballydoyle chosen one this season. San Antonio's (6) peak performance on Racing Post Ratings is inferior to five of his rivals here, but that came on a similarly tight-turning left-handed track at Dundalk and his juvenile form suggests he handles soft ground.

Setting the standard on RPRs is Alder, just a second runner on the Roodee for Donnacha O’Brien and handily drawn in stall one. Soft ground would be a concern for Alder based on his pedigree, but he proved he handles a slow surface when third to Auguste Rodin in a Group 2 at Leopardstown on Irish Champions Weekend. The second home that day, Caroline Street, enhanced the value of that form by landing a competitive Blue Wind Stakes at Naas on her return.

Next door in box two is Local Dynasty, who was sent off 5-2 favourite to beat Chaldean in the Acomb Stakes at York. Identifying exactly where he sits in the pecking order of Godolphin’s Classic hopes is difficult.

Passenger: Wood Ditton winner would need to be supplemented for the Derby

The most interesting runner in the field is Sir Michael Stoute's impressive but easy-to-back Wood Ditton winner Passenger. There are shades of the yard's Desert Crown about Passenger, a late bloomer who only made the course for the first time three weeks ago.

If he can defy his inexperience to capture the Dee on just his second start, he would be a likely candidate to take control of the Derby market, even though he would need to be supplemented.

Race analysis by Robbie Wilders

'We're hoping the rain stays away'

Aidan O’Brien has been responsible for seven of the last ten winners of the Dee Stakes and San Antonio bids to help the trainer move one behind Barry Hills’ record 11 wins in the Listed event.

San Antonio differs slightly from O’Brien’s nine previous winners of the race, who all ran on turf on their final start before obliging at Chester, in that he was last seen breaking his maiden on the all-weather at the end of March.

“We were delighted with him at Dundalk,” said O’Brien. “It was his first run of the year and he won nicely. This is a big step up from his maiden but we hope he's ready for it. He's a nice colt.”

All but one of O’Brien’s winners were sent off favourite or joint-favourite, but San Antonio unlikely to lead the market due to the presence of Alder.

Trained by O’Brien’s son Donnacha, Alder took the same Cork event won by staying superstar Kyprios in 2021, on good to yielding ground last month.

“He's in good form, he's come out of his race at Cork very well,” said Donnacha O’Brien. “We always thought he was a nice horse. We're hoping the rain stays away as he's a much better horse on a sounder surface.”

What they say

Charlie Appleby, trainer of Local Dynasty

Local Dynasty has done well over the winter and we know he'll handle the ground following his wins at Sandown and Pontefract. Stepping up in trip looks as though it should suit and this seems a decent starting point.

Charlie Appleby: 'this seems a decent starting point' for Local Dynasty

Ollie Pears, trainer of Afterwards

It’s a big ask but he’s a nice horse. The step up in trip will suit him well. It’s his first run on turf but we believe this to be his sort of ground so we’re interested to see how he gets on. You never know until you’ve been around Chester but he’s a big, well-balanced horse and I can’t see it the track being a problem.

Charlie Hills, trainer of Lose Your Wad

We’re drawn a little bit wide, but we’re hoping the step up in trip is going to help him. The form of his Kempton win looks good. We'll find out if he’s up to this sort of class.

Oisin Murphy, rider of Stormbuster

We expected him to run better than he did at Epsom but he's fine since the race.

Reporting by Charlie Huggins

