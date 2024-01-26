Warm Heart bids to sign off her career on a high in Pegasus World Cup Turf

There is plenty of European interest at this year’s Pegasus World Cup fixture at Gulfstream Park in Miami, billed as South Florida’s leading racing and event of the year.

And it includes a farewell performance from Aidan O’Brien’s globetrotter Warm Heart in the Grade 1 Pegasus World Cup Turf Invitational (9.55 ).

Likely favourite for the $1 million race, Ryan Moore’s mount had a productive year in 2023, winning the Ribblesdale, Yorkshire Oaks and Prix Vermeille before being beaten a neck by Inspiral in the Fillies’ and Mares’ Turf at the Breeders' Cup in Santa Anita.

The four-year-old, who was a close third last month in the Group 1 Hong Kong Vase at Sha Tin, has settled in well at Gulfstream Park.

Although she is dropping back to 1m1f from middle distances, Warm Heart is not short of speed and connections hope she can get a decent position from stall nine of 12.

The daughter of Galileo attempts to become the first filly and first European runner to win the Invitational Turf since it was rebranded in 2019.

Her work rider Rachel Richardson said: "Warm Heart is a big personality. She loves to work. She’s on the go all year and she loves to gallop. She has a real great attitude. She deserves a good retirement, so hopefully we can send her out on a high."

David Egan: big ride for Amo Racing Credit: Mark Cranham

Other European interest centres around the jockeys with former champions Oisin Murphy, who partners last year’s winner Atone , and Frankie Dettori (Catnip ) having rides in the race, as has David Egan, who takes his highest profile ride for his new employers, Amo Racing, on Kingmax .

Egan partnered the son of Kingman to finish second to the reopposing Main Event in the Grade 2 Fort Lauderdale Stakes over this weekend’s course and distance in December.

Egan, who won the Saudi Cup on Mishriff in 2021, said: “Kingmax is in the form of his life and showed it, coming up marginally short in the Grade 2 Fort Lauderdale, a career-best, four weeks ago. It’s a quality field and I’m hoping he can run a big race.”

Bob Baffert, attempting to win the Pegasus World Cup Invitational (10.40 ) for the third time, saddles last year’s Breeders' Cup Mile runner-up National Treasure .

The four-year-old is favourite to earn compensation for his nose defeat by Cody’s Wish at Santa Anita in November.

Dettori has a ride on outsider Crupi , a 33-1 chance for Todd Pletcher. The four-year-old came up short in Grade 1 company last year but won a Listed contest last month.

The main opposition to National Treasure in the $3 million contest looks to be Godolphin’s three-time winner First Mission , who was beaten just a nose when last seen in the Grade 2 Clark Stakes at Churchill Downs in November.

The son of Street Sense had an interrupted three-year-old campaign for Brad Cox but connections are happy with his recent progress.

Cody's Wish (nearside) beats National Treasure in the Dirt Mile at Santa Anita Credit: Edward Whitaker

Michael Banahan, director of bloodstock, Godolphin USA, said: “Brad Cox has been super happy with First Mission throughout the winter. He has been working very well with a couple of bullet breezes since the turn of the year.

“He has a nice draw in stall eight, one out from the morning-line favourite National Treasure, and we are expecting a very bold showing in his first try in a Grade 1. If all goes to plan, we hope he will announce himself as one of the top-tier older horses in the country.”

