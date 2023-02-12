War In Heaven well drawn to defend unbeaten Wolverhampton record

A good quality 13-runner containing a clutch of horses who boast impressive statistics at Wolverhampton.

, unbeaten in three starts over course and distance, rates the logical starting point.

The four-year-old has shown significant improvement for a step up in trip this year and simply bolted up in a Class 5 on his latest start under 10st 1lb.

He races off an 8lb higher mark this time in a highly competitive Class 3, but looks perfectly drawn in stall two with the distinct possibility of even better to come.

Civil Law is another relatively lightly raced performer who has soared to new heights since being campaigned at Dunstall Park.

The Roger Teal-trained six-year-old has won four of his five course starts – he finished a neck second on his other run – and got the better of Baldomero by a head last time.

Civil Law is 2lb worse off with Baldomero this time, but looks better drawn than his rival and should come out on top again.

Power Of States and Dream Harder have landed two of their four starts at Wolverhampton, with the latter of definite interest off his low weight.

May Night won nicely at the track last Monday and trainer Stuart Williams has booked talented apprentice Mark Winn, whose claim wipes out a 5lb penalty.

Court Of Session will have to work hard to overcome a wide draw in stall 13.

Race analysis by Richard Birch

What they say

Tim Palin, racing manager to Middleham Park Racing, owners of Power Of States

We bit off more than we could chew having him in a fast-track qualifier last time and this looks the right kind of trip and the right kind of opposition for him. He’s gone well at the track previously.

Philip Robinson, racing manager to Rabbah Racing, owners of Court Of Session

He’s up in trip, but we’re hopeful he can handle it. He’s consistent and the stable is in good form. Hopefully he can overcome his wide draw in stall 13.

Roger Teal, trainer of Civil Law

He seems to save his best for this track. He’s well drawn but is not the quickest starter. Jack Mitchell has won on him before and rides in place of Cieren Fallon, who we weren’t sure would be back from Dubai in time.

Philip Robinson, racing manager to Hamad Rashed bin Ghadayer, owner of Sky Defender

He’s down in trip but needs to rediscover his old form if he's to take a hand. He probably needed his first run back at Kempton in what was a competitive race.

Mark Loughnane, trainer of Precision Storm

We’re running here due to a lack of options, but he's in good form and a top-three finish would be lovely.

Stuart Williams, trainer of May Night

He’s up in trip and is not drawn as well as he was last time, and also it’s a better race. On the plus side, he’s in good form and so is jockey Mark Winn, who has never ridden for us before.

Reporting by David Milnes

Read these next

For all our exclusive free bet offers and must-have daily promotions click the free bets button or go to Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.