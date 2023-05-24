View from the gallops: how Desert Crown has prepared for his comeback and what to expect

Newmarket correspondent David Milnes reports from the gallops, where he has been keeping a keen eye on last year's Derby hero Desert Crown before his long-awaited comeback

The beauty of standing at the foot of Warren Hill in early February, as I do every year, is you can sometimes see things you don’t see at the top of it.

It was there I first spotted Desert Crown this year, making his way not to use one of the two all-weather canters on Warren Hill – as hundreds of others were doing at that time of the year – but to Side Hill Polytrack. A left-handed uphill facility of about a mile, Side Hill is off the beaten track for most people – but ideal for Sir Michael Stoute if you are getting a sidelined Derby winner quietly back from injury and working to a May return timetable.