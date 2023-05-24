Racing Post logo
View from the gallops: how Desert Crown has prepared for his comeback and what to expect

Desert Crown and his exercise rider Robert Kosakiewicz cross the Bury Road and head to the Side Hill canter Newmarket 18.4.23 Pic: Edward Whitaker
Desert Crown and his exercise rider Robert Kosakiewicz cross the Bury Road on the way to workCredit: Edward Whitaker
Flat Turf, Group 3
Going:Good
Runners:6
Class:1
Distance:1m 2f
RTV

Newmarket correspondent David Milnes reports from the gallops, where he has been keeping a keen eye on last year's Derby hero Desert Crown before his long-awaited comeback

The beauty of standing at the foot of Warren Hill in early February, as I do every year, is you can sometimes see things you don’t see at the top of it.

It was there I first spotted Desert Crown this year, making his way not to use one of the two all-weather canters on Warren Hill – as hundreds of others were doing at that time of the year – but to Side Hill Polytrack. A left-handed uphill facility of about a mile, Side Hill is off the beaten track for most people – but ideal for Sir Michael Stoute if you are getting a sidelined Derby winner quietly back from injury and working to a May return timetable.

David MilnesNewmarket correspondent
Published on 24 May 2023Last updated 18:00, 24 May 2023
icon
