Uttoxeter 'perfectly raceable' for Midlands National despite some standing water as Thurles gets all clear

Officials at Uttoxeter are not expecting the odd area of standing water on the track to pose any problems for Saturday's bet365 Midlands Grand National fixture, although the heavy ground is going to make it "a real test".

With Thurles getting the go-ahead to race on Saturday morning, Uttoxeter was described as "perfectly raceable" despite 4-5mm of unexpected rain falling on Friday to take the total to 38mm in the last seven days.

Clerk of the course Richard Fothergill said: "The ground is heavy and although we've still got a tiny bit of standing water in places, it's perfectly raceable.

"We've moved a bit of rail out to eliminate it, but the worst of it is off the course. There's a tiny bit that has a bottom to it, so you can race through it and with the temperatures we've got now and the bright day we've got forecast, I'd be surprised if it's still there when I walk it again with the stewards later on. We don't envisage any issues.

"We got a little bit nervous yesterday when we had 4-5mm of rain that wasn't forecast at 3am, but we've not had any rain since 4pm yesterday."

The £150,000 Midlands Grand National (3.00 ) is the highlight of the card worth £375,000 in total and Fothergill believes conditions will make the 4m2f contest not for the faint-hearted.

"It will be a real test - it's very heavy. We've had quite a lot of rain this week, so it's wet, heavy ground. After four miles on it, they'll know they've been in a race," he said.

"There are tiny bits of odd showers forecast, but I don't think it will amount to anything, most of the rain is forecast for after racing this evening."

The first hurdle will be omitted due to the standing water in the bypass area.

Ireland's sole meeting of the day at Thurles was given the all clear on Saturday morning after the track overcame concerns over waterlogging.

The IHRB posted on X: "Following 1mm of rain overnight, @thurlesraces is fit for racing. The ground remains heavy with the possibility of 5mm (approx) of rain throughout today."

Those heading to Kempton's afternoon jumps fixture are advised to leave extra time to travel due to a closure on the M25.

The BHA posted on X: "A reminder that the M25 closure between junctions 10 and 11 means that diversions are in place. If you are racing @kemptonparkrace today, please plan accordingly & where possible leave extra travel time for your journey."

Market movers

Uttoxeter

3.00 Autonomous Cloud 11-2 (from 6), Young Dev 9-1 (from 10)

3.35 Val Dancer 4-1 (from 13-2)

Kempton

2.45 Outlaw Peter 2-1 (from 5-2)

Key non-runners

Uttoxeter

2.25 11 Loup De Maulde

3.00 9 Inis Oirr

3.35 1 Marsh Wren

Kempton

2.10 8 Classic Anthem

2.45 8 Our Jet

