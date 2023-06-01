Two outstanding candidates take to the stage in glittering Oaks talent show

In Britain’s Got Talent season, two outstanding candidates have emerged for the Betfred Oaks and their clash should make for compelling viewing on ITV on Friday.

Four hours before Ant and Dec present a collection of hopeful singers, dancers and other wannabes in the last BGT semi-final, there is another live show whose contestants’ quality is not open to any doubt.

It does not take celebrity judges to tell viewers that Savethelastdance and Soul Sister are good. Brilliantly so.