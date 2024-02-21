Two of Britain's most in-form yards and Flat powerhouses go head-to-head in £60,000 contest at Kempton

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Charlie Appleby and John and Thady Gosden are in red-hot form and the two Flat powerhouses go head-to-head at Kempton on Wednesday evening.

Godolphin trainer Appleby, who enjoyed success in the Middle East on Saturday with Rebel's Romance in the HH Amir Sword Trophy, is operating at a 44 per cent strike-rate in the past fortnight with seven wins from 16 runners and saddles Notable Speech in the feature £60,000 mile handicap (7.00 ).

The three-year-old son of Dubawi is set for his second start after scoring with ease over course and distance last month. William Buick's mount is the general 4-6 favourite to continue his winning run as Appleby bids to follow up success in this race in 2021 and 2022.

The Gosdens, who have two wins from their six previous runners and are operating at a 33 per cent strike-rate, will be represented by the more experienced Blown Away , who has been gelded since his last run and has won one of his six starts for the yard.

Owned by Imad Alsagar, the three-year-old was last seen finishing second over course and distance in November and will be partnered by Hollie Doyle for the fifth time.

Spotlight comments

Notable Speech: Quickened from near rear in steadily run race to score with plenty in hand on debut 25 days ago (C&D; SP 5-6); exciting prospect for yard that took this in 2021 and 2022.

Notable Speech 19:00 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby

Blown Away: Beaten in C&D nurseries the last twice, agonisingly when looking all over the winner 105 days ago; blinkers quickly dispensed with and gelded since; again vulnerable.

Blown Away 19:00 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Hollie Doyle Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Earlier on the card, the two yards meet in the 1m4f novice (5.30 ), with Appleby again represented by the odds-on favourite in Los Toldos .

The Frankel colt, who was purchased by Godolphin for 750,000gns as a yearling in October 2022, ran into a smart winner [Forest Fairy] on his debut at Wolverhampton last month and should come on for the run.

Meanwhile, Clarehaven Stables will be represented by Monterosa , who has improved her finishing position and Racing Post Rating on each of her last three starts.

Her pedigree suggests she'll have no issues with a slight step up in trip, while the switch to the all-weather shouldn't be a problem given her dam [Anapurna] won on this surface before Classic success in the Oaks in 2019.

Spotlight comments

Los Toldos: 750,000gns Frankel colt; one of two seemingly fancied Charlie Appleby debutants in Wolverhampton novice 11 days ago (1m4f) but could manage only second to an impressive winner from the Ralph Beckett yard; obvious chance.

Los Toldos 17:30 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby

Monterosa: Form has a solid look to it, beaten just a length in both nurseries; could easily have more to offer upped in trip at three; dam won on Polytrack before winning the Oaks.

Monterosa 17:30 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Kieran Shoemark Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

