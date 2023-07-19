'Trustyourinstinct has done nothing wrong so far' - unbeaten Joseph O'Brien ace stepped up to Group 3 level at Leopardstown

Joseph O'Brien is set to step the exciting Trustyourinstinct up to Group 3 company in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic Meld Stakes at Leopardstown after the JP McManus-owned colt landed his first two starts in stylish fashion.

The son of Churchill was favourite in a competitive maiden on Irish Guineas weekend at the Curragh on his debut and landed the odds emphatically, sprinting three and three-quarter lengths clear of the field with next-time-out winners in third and fifth.

The three-year-old then landed a conditions race at Gowran Park a month ago, accounting for the 97-rated Casanova by two and three-quarter lengths.

It's hard to knock O'Brien's colt, who looks like a smart prospect, but he faces some formidable opposition, particularly Bold Discovery, who is in rude health based on his Listed Curragh victory earlier this month.

Jessica Harrington's charge looked a smart juvenile but was below form on his first couple of starts as a three-year-old, and faced a tough task in the Irish 2,000 Guineas in which he finished last.

His trainer reported he had struggled in the early part of the season with allergies, but he bounced back to form in the Celebration Stakes on his last outing earlier this month, staying on determinedly to fend off another promising sort in Tarawa. The extra furlong shouldn't hinder his chances but he wouldn't want the ground too soft.

Aidan O'Brien landed this race in 2021 with Japan and he saddles Alfred Munnings, who has the potential to take a big step forward from his return in the International Stakes at the Curragh. The son of Dubawi was well held in third that day but had been off for nearly a year after sustaining an injury in the Chesham Stakes at Royal Ascot.

It's hard to gauge the level of improvement in O'Brien's charge and it would be dangerous to write him off.

Empress Of Beauty for Henry de Bromhead is another unexposed type who landed her maiden at Gowran before putting in a cracking effort when just failing to get the better of Library in the Listed Oaks Trial at Naas.

Self Belief looks the value play at a big price. He has yet to kick on this season but would have claims if the track sparks a revival, considering he won the Listed Trigo Stakes here in October and handles soft conditions.

Analysis by Conor Fennelly

What they say

Joseph O'Brien, trainer of Trustyourinstinct

Trustyourinstinct has done nothing wrong so far and has won nicely on both his starts. This is a step up in class for him, but it looks a nice stepping stone and we are looking forward to seeing how he gets on in this type of race.

Jessica Harrington, trainer of Bold Discovery

He did it great at the Curragh the last day and seems in good form. We've been very happy with him since, but I just hope we don't get too much rain as I'm not sure we would run him on heavy ground.

Reporting by Conor Fennelly

