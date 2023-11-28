Trainer with strong Sedgefield record sends one runner in search of fourth course-and-distance success

Trainer John Wainwright believes Onestepatatime has the perfect chance to enhance her impressive record at Sedgefield when she features in the 3m3f handicap chase (12.50 ).

The eight-year-old mare has three course-and-distance victories to her name, the last of which came earlier this month, and has also finished second on two other occasions in seven starts at the north east venue.

Wainwright is operating at a 38 per cent strike-rate (3-8) at the course in the past five seasons and is confident of another bold showing from Onestepatatime, who is a best-priced 5-4 favourite.

He said: "She’s in good form and has three wins and a couple of seconds there. There seems to be a lot of small fields in these 3m3f events, but the good thing is that she’s an out-and-out stayer and Sean [Quinlan, jockey] seems to always get a good tune out of her.

"She’s still very fresh, she had a run at Kelso and then ran here, but it’s been nearly three weeks since that and I think she’ll be favourite."

The daughter of Jeremy will run off a career-high mark of 100 for Wainwright, who said that would be his only concern for the race.

He added: "The weight is a worry as she’s gone up 4lb after winning by only half a length last time. She’d want a bit of luck to give her a good chance, but she’s going there in good form. She loves the track and she should be grand – she stays forever."

The Nikki Evans-trained Reign Suepreme, who also won over course and distance last time out, is Onestepatatime’s nearest rival in the market.

The eight-year-old is a general 7-2 shot, while Storm Tiger is a 4-1 chance for the Stella Barclay yard. Kildrum, Crixus's Escape, and Deep Charm complete the field of six.

Spotlight comment

Goes very well here and responded gamely for pressure to edge home over C&D (soft) 19 days ago when Crixus's Escape was back in third; hard to knock off just 4lb higher.

Onestepatatime 12:50 Sedgefield View Racecard Jky: Sean Quinlan Tnr: John Wainwright

Read these next:

'Some serious money has arrived' - Gerri Colombe slashed into 11-4 for King George after Gordon Elliott floats Kempton idea

Shishkin entered at Newcastle on Saturday while Constitution Hill set to face maximum of five rivals in Fighting Fifth

Get set for the jumps! Join Members' Club now with 50% off

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.