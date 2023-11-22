Trainer with red-hot strike-rate sends one runner to Wolverhampton in bid to land a four-timer
Trainer Chelsea Banham will attempt to improve her already impressive strike-rate in the past fortnight at Wolverhampton this evening when Bankrupt bids for a four-timer in the 5f handicap (5.00).
The Suffolk-based handler is currently operating at a 33 per cent strike-rate in that two-week period and sits seventh in the list of most in-form trainers in Britain during that time frame. Banham has sent out eight winners in 2023, with two of them coming from her last six runners.
Bankrupt, an experienced four-year-old son of Adaay, started turning his form around in the summer. Since returning from a break of 106 days in June, the gelding has won four times from eight starts, with the first of his three consecutive wins coming at Kempton last month.
His last four appearances have all come on the all-weather, and his most recent success came when he beat the Michael Attwater-trained Nordic Glory. It was the second time in as many starts that Bankrupt beat that rival, having done so over course and distance last month.
Jockey Joey Haynes, who retains the ride on Bankrupt, provided Banham with her second winner this month when partnering Law Of Average to victory at Chelmsford two weeks ago.
Spotlight comment
Took an age to get off the mark but he comes here having won four of his last six starts, showing a willing attitude at Lingfield on Saturday (6f); C&D winner last month and well drawn to attack here; a career best will be required under his penalty but foolish to discount in his current form.
Published on 22 November 2023
Last updated 14:33, 22 November 2023
