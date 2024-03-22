Trainer with highest strike-rate in Britain takes maiden on near 500-mile journey as he bids for more success at Newcastle

Richard Spencer is the most in-form trainer in Britain right now and will bid to continue his good spell with Run Boy Run , who goes in the 6f maiden (5.45 ) at Newcastle this evening.

The Newmarket-based handler has recorded three wins from his five runners in the past fortnight and is operating at a 60 per cent strike-rate in that period. He has also made a strong start to 2024, with eight winners from 25 runners and an overall strike-rate of 32 per cent.

Run Boy Run is the odds-on favourite to score in the second contest on Newcastle's card as he attempts to get off the mark for the yard at the fifth attempt.

Owned by Phil Cunningham, the three-year-old has placed second in three of his four starts, including when behind 2,000 Guineas and Derby contender Ghostwriter on his debut at Newmarket last August.

Run Boy Run will face five rivals in the contest, with the unraced Karl Burke-trained Restless Prince next in the betting. The three-year-old son of Mehmas was purchased for €38,000 at the sales last May, while the yard is operating at a 33 per cent strike-rate in the past two weeks.

Grandlad makes his debut for James Horton, while C'Mon Coyney is a debutante for trainer Adrian Nicholls. Duran makes his second start for Nigel Tinkler after finishing last of 12 behind Hala Emaraaty at Redcar in May, and the Roger Fell and Sean Murray-trained Born To Charm completes the field.

Spotlight comment

Fair form on three of four runs last year; has been gelded and drops in distance but should give a good account for trainer who has won with three of his last five runners.

Run Boy Run 17:45 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Jason Hart Tnr: Richard Spencer

Read these next:

'A big run can be expected' - why this horse can win at Doncaster and Newbury on Saturday

Chazzesmee challenging for favouritism in bid for unprecedented Lincoln double at Doncaster on Saturday

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

