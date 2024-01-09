Trainer with 33 per cent all-weather strike-rate last year bids for hat-trick with sole runner at Southwell

Trainer Geoff Oldroyd is hoping Doctor Khan Junior can continue on an upward curve when he bids for a hat-trick in the 7f handicap (7.00 ) at Southwell.

The five-year-old returned from an 84-day break when winning at Newcastle in October, before following up with his third success on the all-weather when recording a career-best Racing Post Rating at Wolverhampton in November.

That victory was his fourth overall, having struck on the turf at York in May, and Oldroyd is expecting another solid run despite Doctor Khan Junior being drawn wide and having to cope with a 9lb ratings hike since his last start.

He said: "He's in good form and we're hoping for a big run. We could've done with a better draw than stall 12, but the pace horse is probably Intervention and he's in stall 13, so we might not be too bad.

"We gave him plenty of time [after York] because he's still pretty immature and he'd had a few problems. Touch wood it's all sorted now and it's hopefully onwards and upwards. He's quite adaptable. He loves fast ground on turf, but he's also happy on the all-weather."

The Yorkshire-based trainer enjoyed six winners from 18 all-weather runners in 2023, which equated to a strike-rate of 33 per cent, and he is confident his stable can show further improvement again this year.

He added: "We didn't do too bad. The first two years were a bit quiet, we were getting horses from other yards who had problems. Most of these horses we've got have been handled since they were yearlings. It's made a bit of difference and the young horses that Charlie [Bond, owner-breeder] has bred have been looked after."

Doctor Khan Junior is the general 9-2 favourite for the contest and will face 12 rivals including Greatgadian , ten-time all-weather scorer Intervention and dual Coral Sprint Trophy hero Gulliver .

Spotlight comment

Successful in his last three starts on Tapeta, the latest an emphatic win at Wolverhampton (7f) in November; still seems to be progressing at the age of five, but the combination of a 9lb rise and a high draw makes things more difficult

Doctor Khan Junior 19:00 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Harry Russell Tnr: Geoff Oldroyd

Read these next:

Jockey Club pledges greater transparency over finances with its prize-money set to break £60 million in 2024

Champion Hurdle, Stayers' Hurdle and Mares' Hurdle: which star names have been entered?

Introducing Members' Club content on the Racing Post app

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.