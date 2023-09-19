Top miler Chindit heads the cast for quality Sandown Listed event

What a race we have in store for a Wednesday as this Listed event could quite easily be mistaken for a Group race if you were to look only at the declarations.

Chindit could conceivably be coming here a Group 1 winner with a bit more luck. He has twice been placed at the top level and was matched at a low of 1.17 in running on Betfair in the Lockinge at Newbury in May only to be run down near the finish by Modern Games.

Trainer Richard Hannon is full of hope an elusive Group 1 win awaits Chindit and the son of Wootton Bassett did nothing to dispel those dreams when running away with the Group 3 Superior Mile at Haydock 11 days ago. But this will be a different test.

There was nothing with Eydon’s potential in that contest and last year’s 2,000 Guineas fourth makes his long-awaited debut for Andrew Balding. Roger Varian had Derby dreams for Eydon before he was moved from the stable last season, so he is a big danger on his return.

Sir Busker has made the frame in four Group 1s and is another who brings top-level form to the table. He also returns from a long absence as he hasn’t been seen since finishing tenth in Dubai in March, but his figures after 50 days or more off the track do read an encouraging 51382.

Analysis by Graeme Rodway

What they say

Richard Hannon, trainer of Chindit

We were delighted with the way he won a Group 3 at Haydock last time and he’s come out of that in good shape so we’ve decided to go in again. He has a 5lb penalty for that but should go well, although we could do with the ground drying a little.

William Knight, trainer of Sir Busker

He got some kickback in one eye out in Dubai and had to spend a while at the hospital where they managed to save it and did a fantastic job. It took a lot out of him and he lost a lot of condition because of it but he’s in better shape now. This looks a good starting point back but he'll come on for it.

Chris Wall, racing manager to KHK Racing, owners of Knight

He’s proven on slow ground both as a two-year-old and at Goodwood last time where he turned in a solid effort to finish second. It’s competitive for a Listed race but the track and trip should suit.

Roger Varian, trainer of Lord Of Biscay

His brother Bayside Boy won the race last year. He should give a good account if the ground is not too testing.

Dylan Cunha, trainer of Silver Sword

He'd have a good chance if he gets good enough ground. It’s drying but he wouldn’t want it soft. He goes there in flying form.

John Quinn, trainer of Breege

She’s been running well all year and looks a player in an open race. She’ll enjoy the ground and has a decent draw.

Reporting by David Milnes

