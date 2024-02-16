Too close to Cheltenham? Keith Melrose examines how the Ascot Chase could impact the festival picture

Today's Offers 8 All offers

This year's Ascot Chase is at a crossroads. All four of the runners have come from different directions and after this they are unlikely to meet again.

The two most familiar to one another are L'Homme Presse and Ahoy Senor . They made up a trio of star British staying novices in the spring of 2022, with Bravemansgame. While these two won the big Grade 1s that spring, it is Bravemansgame who has had the greatest success since.

The reasons for that are different for both of these horses. L'Homme Presse met with injury after the 2022 King George and made his first appearance since less than four weeks ago. Ahoy Senor has run a lot more, with some success and also plenty of evidence of his quirks.