Too close to Cheltenham? Keith Melrose examines how the Ascot Chase could impact the festival picture
Today's Offers8
Today's Offers7
Exclusive new customer sign up offers
This year's Ascot Chase is at a crossroads. All four of the runners have come from different directions and after this they are unlikely to meet again.
The two most familiar to one another are L'Homme Presse and Ahoy Senor. They made up a trio of star British staying novices in the spring of 2022, with Bravemansgame. While these two won the big Grade 1s that spring, it is Bravemansgame who has had the greatest success since.
The reasons for that are different for both of these horses. L'Homme Presse met with injury after the 2022 King George and made his first appearance since less than four weeks ago. Ahoy Senor has run a lot more, with some success and also plenty of evidence of his quirks.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 16 February 2024inPreviews
Last updated 18:00, 16 February 2024
- 3.36 Ascot: 'The dream is still alive' - L'Homme Presse connections hoping he can lay down Gold Cup marker
- Smart View: who comes out best of the runners in the Ascot Chase?
- Qatar: 'He’s taken to the track well and we’re very happy' - British and Irish raiders primed to battle it out
- 3.15 Haydock: 'I couldn't be happier with him' - trainer quotes and big-race analysis for the Grand National Trial
- Can L'Homme Presse follow Shishkin in laying down a Cheltenham Gold Cup marker for Britain?
- 3.36 Ascot: 'The dream is still alive' - L'Homme Presse connections hoping he can lay down Gold Cup marker
- Smart View: who comes out best of the runners in the Ascot Chase?
- Qatar: 'He’s taken to the track well and we’re very happy' - British and Irish raiders primed to battle it out
- 3.15 Haydock: 'I couldn't be happier with him' - trainer quotes and big-race analysis for the Grand National Trial
- Can L'Homme Presse follow Shishkin in laying down a Cheltenham Gold Cup marker for Britain?