Thunder Rock leads the charge in December Gold Cup on another day when Grade 1 performers enter handicap waters

If you're looking for a golden thread that ties multiple strands of form together before Saturday afternoon's Virgin Bet December Gold Cup (1.50), then the claims of Thunder Rock have been screaming for your attention for quite some time.

In the immediate aftermath of another of the major early-season handicaps, the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury, punters began to latch on to the horse who had chased home the winner, Datsalrightgino, at Ayr last April before taking care of the runner-up, Mahler Mission, at Carlisle in October.

By the confirmation stage for the December Gold Cup at the start of this week, Thunder Rock's odds had more than halved in price, and it will take a fair on-the-day gamble to dislodge him at the head of the market.