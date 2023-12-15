Thunder Rock leads the charge in December Gold Cup on another day when Grade 1 performers enter handicap waters
If you're looking for a golden thread that ties multiple strands of form together before Saturday afternoon's Virgin Bet December Gold Cup (1.50), then the claims of Thunder Rock have been screaming for your attention for quite some time.
In the immediate aftermath of another of the major early-season handicaps, the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury, punters began to latch on to the horse who had chased home the winner, Datsalrightgino, at Ayr last April before taking care of the runner-up, Mahler Mission, at Carlisle in October.
By the confirmation stage for the December Gold Cup at the start of this week, Thunder Rock's odds had more than halved in price, and it will take a fair on-the-day gamble to dislodge him at the head of the market.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 15 December 2023inPreviews
Last updated 18:00, 15 December 2023
- 2.25 Cheltenham: 'We're trying something very different' - quotes and analysis as Protektorat drops into handicap company
- No runners for Willie Mullins, Elliott or De Bromhead at Cheltenham - but Irish runners on the rise at non-festival meetings
- 1.50 Cheltenham: 'I pushed Harry to ride Monmiral' - Paul Nicholls, Olly Murphy and more on their December Gold Cup hopefuls
- 1.15 Cheltenham: have connections found the ideal spot to get 'absolute legend' Funambule Sivola back to winning ways?
- December Gold Cup is all about intent - and this course-and-distance winner looks primed to strike at a big price
- 2.25 Cheltenham: 'We're trying something very different' - quotes and analysis as Protektorat drops into handicap company
- No runners for Willie Mullins, Elliott or De Bromhead at Cheltenham - but Irish runners on the rise at non-festival meetings
- 1.50 Cheltenham: 'I pushed Harry to ride Monmiral' - Paul Nicholls, Olly Murphy and more on their December Gold Cup hopefuls
- 1.15 Cheltenham: have connections found the ideal spot to get 'absolute legend' Funambule Sivola back to winning ways?
- December Gold Cup is all about intent - and this course-and-distance winner looks primed to strike at a big price