Three things to note on Friday: catch the Ascot runner out to atone for a luckless run in the Northumberland Plate

Prescott hoping for a change of luck

Trooper Bisdee was sent off favourite in his quest to give Sir Mark Prescott his first win in the Northumberland Plate, but it turned out that stablemate True Legend was the yard’s representative who was best equipped for that task, and he seeks consolation in Ascot’s John Guest Racing Brown Jack Handicap (2.25) after a truly luckless fifth at Newcastle.

True Legend’s backers may not need reminding, but the Racing Post close-up analysis is a masterpiece of its genre: “Blindfold off late, slowly away, in rear, not clear run repeatedly from over 2f out, headway when in the clear over 1f out, short of room inside final furlong, kept on, eyecatcher.”

You would imagine True Legend would be a short price to atone here but, as has been the case for a horse with a number of 2s next to his name, he might be about to run into one yet again in the shape of the progressive Tactician for Andrew Balding.

True Legend 14:25 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Shane Kelly Tnr: Sir Mark Prescott Bt

Watch for Lethimfly form boost at Cork

For followers of speedy two-year-olds there’s an interesting conditions contest second up at Cork, the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Rated Race (5.25), where Celtic Chieftain – who was sent off at just 9-2 for the Windsor Castle at Royal Ascot – bounces out again five days after running down the field in the Group 3 Anglesey Stakes at the Curragh.

The son of No Nay Never has to give 4lb to Shamrock Breeze and 6lb to Lethimfly, whose form would be boosted should likely favourite Sharkii oblige 35 minutes earlier. In fact, there are a number of collateral lines in the opening auction maiden that could prove key when it comes to the Rated Race, which is restricted to horses with a mark of 95 or below.

Lethimfly 17:25 Cork View Racecard Jky: Colin Keane Tnr: Noel Meade

Will change of yard be Good Karma?

James Owen will have his eyes firmly trained on Burdett Road’s potential Ebor prep at Ascot on Friday afternoon. But it might be worth keeping half an eye on any market moves for Good Karma in the Class 4 handicap over a mile at Sandown (8.10).

Formerly with James Ferguson, Good Karma was deemed worthy of a crack at the Britannia last June but subsequently missed the rest of the campaign. Owen has already fired in five winners this week and boasts a respectable nine winners from 28 runners among new recruits from other yards over the last five years.

Good Karma 20:10 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Darragh Keenan Tnr: James Owen

