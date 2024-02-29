Three things to note for Friday's action: Aidan O'Brien puts UAE Derby contenders through their paces at Dundalk

Top juvenile formlines tie together at Newbury

Swift Hawk was a late absentee from the Grade 2 Adonis at Kempton last Saturday and instead takes his chance in the Class 3 juvenile hurdle at Newbury (2.25), where one or two bits of form suggest he is unlikely to have things entirely his own way in a race won by Morebattle favourite Under Control 12 months ago.

Both Le Fauve and Ithaca's Arrow have come off very much second-best when faced with Triumph hotpot Sir Gino in each of that horse's two British starts. The fact Dan Skelton was prepared to pitch Le Fauve into the Triumph Trial at Cheltenham despite being beaten on his British debut at Aintree suggests he is well-enough regarded at home, while he may also prefer the likely softer conditions here.

Having finished 33 lengths behind Sir Gino at Kempton, Ithaca's Arrow was in receipt of 12lb when narrowly denied by Royal Way at Ludlow, although the winner is no forlorn hope for the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle at the festival.

Dubai clues could come a day early at Dundalk

Those of us who have enjoyed our weekly fix of Dubai Carnival action on Friday must wait an extra 24 hours for Super Saturday this week, but that's not to say there might not be a pointer to one of the races on World Cup night in the Patton Race at Dundalk (7.15).

Henry Adams and Navy Seal line up for Aidan O'Brien and are the stable's only two entries in the Group 2 UAE Derby on the Meydan dirt on March 30. Henry Adams was last seen when fourth to stablemate City Of Troy in the Dewhurst, having finished in the same spot behind Rosallion in the Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere 13 days earlier.

Mendelssohn: Aidan O'Brien's 2018 UAE Derby winner warmed up at Dundalk Credit: Edward Whitaker

Ryan Moore takes the ride, while it is wonderful that Wayne Lordan will make his comeback from an injury sustained in last season's Irish Derby aboard Navy Seal, who was sent off favourite in the Beresford Stakes last September.

Previous O'Brien-trained winners of the Patton Race include Cairo – who went on to Meydan 12 months ago but didn't handle the dirt kickback – and subsequent UAE Derby winner Mendelssohn in 2018.

Dias newcomer worth watching

Diego Dias made quite an impression from limited runners out of his Curragh base last year. Mansa Musa was a shock 20-1 winner for Dias at Goodwood and followed up with creditable efforts when second in both the Group 3 Round Tower Stakes and Listed Blenheim Stakes.

Gaenari also earned her way, notably when second in a Deauville Listed race before finishing fifth to Bucanero Fuerte in the Phoenix Stakes.

Both ran for the team behind Star Bloodstock, a notable breeze-up operation that entrusts Dias with horses who are either withdrawn or don't make their reserve at the sales. Step forward Ministry Of Peace, who makes his debut in the 6f maiden at Dundalk (5.10).

The son of War Front was a $130,000 yearling purchase at Keeneland but missed his intended date at the Arqana Breeze-Up Sales last May. Dias has a perfect one-from-one strike-rate in 2024 after Winemaker's win at Dundalk a fortnight ago.

Punting pointers for Friday's action

Take note of Owen's exploits

Burdett Road has advertised James Owen’s skills this jumps season but the Newmarket trainer’s all-weather exploits may have gone a little under the radar.

Owen enjoyed a double with two Deva Racing-owned horses at Southwell on Tuesday evening, taking his all-weather strike-rate to 33 per cent (5-15), and he teams up with the same connections with new recruit and course-and-distance winner Jilly Cooper in the 7f fillies' and mares' handicap at Lingfield (2.02 ).

Talented two-year-old returns

Cornwallis runner-up Rosario will bid to give weight away all round in the 6f three-year-old trial handicap at Lingfield (2.37 ).

The Roger Teal-trained gelding boasts notable juvenile form, including when third in the Flying Childers behind subsequent Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint scorer Big Evs, but will have to defy a wide draw in stall ten on his first start since October.

Entries galore for Demnat

Venetia Williams has entered Demnat in four Cheltenham Festival handicap chases – the Ultima, Grand Annual, Plate and Kim Muir – and he takes on four rivals in a 2m½f contest at Newbury (4.10 ).

The seven-year-old also had the option of Saturday’s Greatwood Gold Cup at the same track but will bid to defy top weight in this 0-130 event, a feat achieved by Plaisir D’Amour for Williams in 2017.

Pertemps entry in action

Young Butler could make the cut for the Pertemps Final at the Cheltenham Festival if successful in the concluding 3m handicap hurdle (4.45 ) at Newbury.

He won a Pertemps qualifier at the Berkshire track in November and would earn a 5lb penalty if taking his record to 2-2 since joining Harry Derham. He was raised 6lb for his win on his stable debut.

