Three hurdlers put their unbeaten records on the line in hot Warwick novice - who will come out on top?

While Warwick’s seven-race card will begin with a walkover, the Olly Murphy Racing Novices' Hurdle (2.05 ) is a much more competitive affair with three last-time-out winners putting their unbeaten hurdling records on the line.

The 2m5f event was won by Sunday’s ten-length Cheltenham winner Ginny’s Destiny last year and is likely to produce another decent prospect.

Cherie D'Am, Big Fish and Yes Day all made successful hurdling debuts when last seen but the one to consider is Push The Button , who was fourth in a strong Cheltenham novice last month.

The Nigel Twiston-Davies-trained four-year-old won a Worcester maiden hurdle before that decent effort and the form was boosted when the seventh, Classic Lord, landed a novice by 14 lengths at Fontwell on Sunday.

Big Fish is unproven on testing going, having raced solely on good ground in his three starts including when scoring by five lengths at Exeter last month.

However, that will not be an issue according to the five-year-old’s trainer Emma Lavelle, who said in her stable tour in Wednesday’s Racing Post : "He ran a lovely race on his debut at Exeter but he came back from Ffos Las full of mucus after his second start, so we ended his season there.

"I think he's going to be a very nice novice hurdler and he came out and did what we expected him to do back at Exeter last month. He'll get further and has no issue with soft ground. If he could win under a penalty, we'd probably look at a graded race next."

Cherie D’Am: won an 18-runner Wetherby novice hurdle by five lengths Credit: john grossick

Another with graded potential is Cherie D’Am , who has won her point, bumper and novice hurdle by a combined 33 lengths. Dan Skelton’s mare receives upwards of 6lb from her main market rivals and the trainer said: "She was impressive at Wetherby on her hurdles debut.

"Harry [Skelton, jockey] dropped her in and got her settled. At the time a few of ours were needing the run but she came through really well and won going away. She looks talented and she runs here before looking at better races. With what she's done so far, there should be plenty to look forward to."

Yes Day was third in a Chepstow bumper won by Don’t Tell Su, who chased home subsequent Grade 2 winner Minella Missile on his next start.

Yes Day got off the mark over hurdles by a neck and on his chances of following up under a penalty, trainer Jonjo O’Neill said: "He beat a decent horse in Magical King, who was second again since, when making a winning debut over hurdles at Uttoxeter last month and is going to make a lovely chaser in time.

"He should have some fun over hurdles first and won't be going any shorter than two and a half miles. He's got a good attitude and looks like a nice first horse for his owner Ian Bullions."

Verdict

Push The Button sets a high standard if he can back up his excellent effort at Cheltenham, but preference is for the unbeaten mare Cherie D’Am , who could not have been more impressive at Wetherby last time and receives 7lb from Big Fish and Yes Day.

Cherie D'Am 14:05 Warwick View Racecard Jky: Harry Skelton Tnr: Dan Skelton

