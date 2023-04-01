'This will set the benchmark for our season' - key quotes and analysis for 1,000 Guineas trial

Kieran Cotter's star filly is set to step up in trip in the Ballylinch Stud 1,000 Guineas Trial in a fascinating experiment that will likely dictate whether she is directed towards the mile Classic at Newmarket or returns to sprinting.

The daughter of Sioux Nation thrived on her racing in her two-year-old season, winning two of her six starts as well as gallant placed efforts in the valuable Ballyhane Stakes at Naas and the Group 2 Lowther Stakes at York.

Her season culminated with a fine Listed success at Newmarket, where she returned from a ten-week break and travelled powerfully at the head of affairs under Declan McDonogh before scooting clear of the field by one and a half lengths.

She was strongest at the finish that day and is a half-sister to Haley Bop, who won over a mile for Mark Johnston. The cheekpieces that were refitted at Newmarket are retained here and she is proven in soft ground.

, trained by Aidan O'Brien, is the filly with the least questions to answer in the field. She is proven at Group level, stays further than this and handles soft ground.

Never Ending Story: course winner as a two-year-old Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

The daughter of Dubawi is a Group 3 winner at this track and finished last season in fine form, managing fourth in the Moyglare Stud Stakes behind Tahiyra before filling third spot in the Group 1 Prix Marcel Boussac over a mile.

She looks a typically durable, hardy Ballydoyle filly and possesses the strongest form on offer.

O'Brien also saddles two 95-rated fillies, and . Having finished fourth in Group 3 company over a mile, Dame Kiri bolted up by ten lengths in a Naas maiden when dropped to six furlongs, so this trip could prove ideal for her. Dower House was a good fifth on her final start behind Basil Martini, but she might be more likely to flourish over trips further than this.

looked very smart when she sprinted clear of a useful field at this track on her final start and represents trainer Ger Lyons, who won this contest back in 2018 with Who's Steph.

Jessica Harrington's finished just a nose behind Matilda Picotte in the Ballyhane Stakes before a solid effort when runner-up in a Group 3 at the Curragh over six furlongs. She has every chance if she stays this extra furlong.

Cotter: 'We would love to have a crack at the Guineas'

A fact-finding mission of huge importance is Kieran Cotter's gambit with his smart filly Matilda Picotte, who is trying seven furlongs for the first time at Leopardstown.

The Laois-based stable have been making considerable strides the last few seasons and this filly will likely be one of their flagbearers for the coming campaign, with a tilt at Newmarket a possibility if she sees out the longer trip with purpose.

Kieran Cotter: trainer of Matilda Picotte Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Cotter said: "I suppose this will set the benchmark for our season as she is tackling seven furlongs, so it will decide whether we travel to Newmarket for the Guineas or go back sprinting. We think she’ll stay the trip and she goes there in good health.

"She hit the line very strong on her final start at Newmarket which would lead you to believe she’ll stay, but she has a lot of natural speed as well. We’re looking forward to the campaign with her as she has progressed nicely over the winter and we would love to have a crack at the Guineas, but we will know more tomorrow."

What they say

Aidan O'Brien, trainer of Dame Kiri, Dower House and Never Ending Story

Never Ending Story is ready to start now and we think this race is a good starting point for her. This race will bring her on plenty and we think she will stay much further than seven furlongs. We think she could get a mile, maybe a mile and a quarter. She took her racing well last season and has plenty of experience. Dame Kiri won her maiden at Naas very nicely. We always thought seven furlongs wouldn’t be a problem with her. Dower House was a good fifth at the Curragh in a Group 3 on her final start and that was her best run. We’ve been happy with her and we always thought she is better than what she showed last season.

David Geary, trainer of Nightcliff

She was quite keen on her second start, when she was up with the pace, but she settled better when winning on her next start at the Curragh and she did it well that day. The hope is to get black type with her. She will handle the soft ground.

Jessica Harrington, trainer of Ocean Quest

She was a very good second at the Curragh in a Group 3 on her last start and we are keen to find out today if she will stay the seven-furlong trip.

Read these next:

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.