'This was always the plan' - Godolphin stars seek first Group 1 win on Super Saturday

Two-time Group 2 scorers and go in search of a coveted first Group 1 win in the Jebel Hatta, the turf feature on Super Saturday at Meydan.

A prep race for the Dubai Turf on World Cup night, the Jebel Hatta has attracted a field of 15 including Saeed bin Suroor’s stable star Real World, who is appearing for the first time since chasing home the mighty Baaeed at Royal Ascot last summer.

Gelded since, Danny Tudhope’s mount is entitled to need the run after a layoff of more than eight months but his trainer is hopeful of a good showing.

Bin Suroor, who also fields , said: “This will be Real World’s first start since June and I expect him to be 80-85 per cent ready for the race. He has had issues in the past but has been working nicely recently. We are treating this very much as a prep for the Dubai Turf and he will certainly come on for the run.”

The main opposition comes from fellow Godolphin runners Master Of The Seas (William Buick) and Valiant Prince (James Doyle), a potent pairing from Charlie Appleby’s Marmoom Stables.

Master Of The Seas, who went closest to breaking his Group 1 duck when beaten just a short head in the 2,000 Guineas in 2021, overcame a layoff of his own when landing the Group 2 Zabeel Mile at the track in January.

Master Of The Seas (right): seeks a first Group 1 win at Meydan Credit: Mark Cranham (racingpost.com/photos)

Meanwhile, showed he was no slouch by landing back-to-back Group 2 wins at the Dubai Carnival in recent weeks.

Appleby said: “It was always the plan to head here with Master Of The Seas following the Zabeel Mile and he has a decent draw in stall two. He goes into this in good order and, while Real World is the class act, we are confident our horse can be a big player with that run under his belt.

“Valiant Prince is drawn wide in 14, which will make it quite a challenge for him. He has done nothing wrong in his two starts this year and can prove a big player if he can get a clear run round.”

Recent Qatar winner is just a second runner outside of Hong Kong for trainer Doug Whyte, while British interest also includes the Roger Varian-trained , who goes well fresh and is fit from a recent racecourse gallop at Lingfield.

He will be partnered by David Egan, who said: “El Drama looks tremendous at the moment and went well when I rode him at Lingfield the other day. He seems to enjoy going around a bend and should run a nice race.”

The late absence of Breeders’ Cup Turf winner Rebel’s Romance has robbed the other main turf event, the Dubai City Of Gold, of its headline act but Godolphin still field four in the 1m4f Group 2, including Appleby pair and .

Rebel’s Romance was found to have inflammation in a foreleg but the Group 1 Dubai Sheema Classic on World Cup night remains the target for the three-time Group 1 winner.

