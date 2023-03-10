'This race fits in nicely' - Grand National fancy Any Second Now seeking more Navan glory

Just as was the case in 2021 when he went on to finish a luckless third to Minella Times, Any Second Now puts the finishing touches to his Grand National preparation in this Grade 2 and looks to have a big chance of winning it again.

He was an emphatic winner of the race two years ago when scooting clear after three out for a ten-length win and who knows what would have happened the following month at Aintree if he had not been brought to a standstill by the 12th fence fall of Double Shuffle.

He has appeared only six times since the 2021 National and remains quite lightly raced for an 11-year-old.

Any Second Now is probably not getting any faster as he advances in years but he has won four times over 2m and he has won twice at the track.

The tempo of the Irish Gold Cup didn't suit him last time, turning into something of a sprint from the third-last. He would have preferred an end-to-end gallop and might have finished closer had he got that.

With an Irish mark of 160, 7lb below his one in the Grand National, Any Second Now is 11lb clear of Busselton on the figures but the Kerry National winner is five years younger.

The six-year-old has a 105-day absence to overcome as he hasn't been seen since finishing a fine fifth in the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury in November. The Irish Grand National would appear his main aim this spring.

Velvet Elvis bounced back to form at Fairyhouse last time and comes into the reckoning on the back of that but form figures of 0PP1 means he is not the easiest to predict. Were he to get his own way in front again, he would be dangerous.

Darver Star has been a money-spinner for connections and is back over fences for the first time since being pulled up in the 2021 Paddy Power Chase at Leopardstown. He was a 158-rated hurdler in his prime but is 12 on his next birthday.

Max Flamingo has badly lost his way too, so this could be Any Second Now's for the taking again. You can still get 20-1 about his making it third time lucky in the Aintree spectacular next month, but those odds could shorten with a victory here.

What they say

Ted Walsh, trainer of Any Second Now

He's come out of Leopardstown in good order and the race fits in nicely, as it's a month to the Grand National. I'd be hoping he'll run well. I'm very happy with him anyway.

Francis Casey, trainer of Max Flamingo

We're gearing towards the Irish Grand National with him again. That's been his aim all season. He was actually unlucky not to finish a bit closer over hurdles at Leopardstown. He's spot on at the minute and I'm delighted with him. I don't think he's ever been so well.

Tom Gibney, trainer of Velvet Elvis

I was thrilled with him at Fairyhouse and it was great to get him back on track. He come out of it well and I was pleased to see the rain coming during the week for him. The Grand National has been his target all season and this fits in nicely.

