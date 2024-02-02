'This has been the plan since he won the race last year' - can Magna Sam defend Edinburgh National crown?

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Here is another piece of evidence for the pile showing that staying chases are the least of racing's worries at the moment. A week on from an 18-runner Great Yorkshire Chase, the Edinburgh National has had no trouble catering to another cohort of staying chasers whose connections are in search of decent ground.

Doubling the prize fund, necessary to help this fixture meet the criteria for Premier status, will surely have helped. It has no doubt played a part in there being significant Irish interest. Peaches And Cream is the most interesting such runner. He was fifth in a Premier handicap at Cheltenham's November meeting when last seen.

The most interesting of the British are mainly the well handicapped rather than the progressive. Enrilo has had lots of chances, but few as winnable as this from a mark of 135. Castle Robin won last year's Masters and wasn't beaten far last time.

The improvers would be two who ran in the Lincolnshire National last time. Landen Calling won the race, finding tons for pressure but needing to be stoked up so far out that you may worry about him having the speed for Musselburgh. Inis Oirr was seven and a half lengths back, although you feel he might have won had he shown willing to move forward sooner. Unsurprisingly he wears beefed-up headgear now.

In the middle is Magna Sam . Since moving to Alastair Ralph, he has run only three times. He won this race (taking his course record to a perfect three from three), finished fifth in the Scottish National having made a big move on the final turn, and then had a pipe-opener in seventh here in November.

It is not hard to imagine Magna Sam being primed for his defence of this race. He would win twice as much money as he took home for his connections last year. He won't need to work twice as hard from a 4lb higher mark in an only slightly stronger race.

Race analysis by Keith Melrose

What they say

Paul Nicholls, trainer of Enrilo

He was going to go hunter chasing and he still might after this if he doesn't run well but it's four miles on a flat track, a £100,000 race that needs supporting and he was about the only one who fitted into it after Truckers Lodge was lame. He's capable of running a good race but he's got to put some poor runs behind him. Not long ago he passed the post first in a bet365 Gold Cup – it just depends which Enrilo turns up.

Gavin Cromwell, trainer of Peaches And Cream

The step up in trip and nice ground should help him. He definitely doesn't want the ground too soft. Hopefully he can run a nice race as he's in good form.

Fergal O’Brien, trainer of Landen Calling

He won the Lincolnshire National and we thought we’d roll the dice again. Captain Cattistock won this race for us in 2022 and was second last year. Hopefully Landen Calling can fly the flag for us this time.

Sean Quinlan, rider of Universal Folly

He’s progressive and has won from 2m4f to 3m over fences. I think the four miles round Musselburgh will suit him down to the ground. He travels and jumps.

Alastair Ralph, trainer of Magna Sam

This has been the plan since he won the race last year. He goes there in good form off a 4lb higher mark, which isn’t too bad.

Harriet Graham, joint-trainer of Brandy McQueen

We feel he'll stay the trip. We’re excited about him. He’s a young horse learning his trade and we’ve always considered him an out-and-out stayer.

Lucinda Russell, trainer of Inis Oirr

He’s only a novice but this is his sort of race. He needs extreme distances and is best going right-handed. He’s got a handy weight and I’m very hopeful he’s got an each-way chance and maybe a winning one.

Reporting by Richard Birch

