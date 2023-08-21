'This has been our target and I'm confident' - Peregrine Run is out to strike for Ireland at Worcester

County Kildare trainer Peter Fahey is a rare visitor in Britain but his veteran stable star Peregrine Run once again makes the 636-mile round trip to Worcester for a repeat success in the Peter Dawson Forget-Me-Not Handicap Chase (6.00 ).

Fahey's 41 runners in Britain in the last five seasons have resulted in eight winners at a notable 20 per cent strike-rate, while over half of those runners have finished in the top three. His record is even more prolific when ignoring ambitiously-tried representatives at Cheltenham and Aintree.

The 13-year-old Peregrine Run has provided two of those victories. He won this contest readily under topweight 12 months ago and returned in October to produce another excellent weight-carrying performance when landing the Native River Handicap Chase at Chepstow.

Fahey said: "When you're going over you want to be fairly confident you're going to pick up a bit of prize-money and with him I'm as confident as you can be. It's been our target to look at the same couple of races he won at the backend of the summer. He seems in good nick and is in great form.

"The ground is going to be nice for him, he won it last year and I know he's carrying topweight again this time but we're hopeful for a good run."

Spotlight verdict

Veteran who won this race last year and followed up off today's mark at Chepstow in October; only three runs since (one on Flat) and Galway latest was a step back in the right direction; has to be considered.

Peregrine Run seeks a 21st victory and will have a new jockey on board for his 68th start under rules, with Keith Donoghue set for his first ride at Worcester.

Sam Ewing was aboard last year but is out with a broken leg. He partnered the son of King's Theatre to a third-place finish on his last start at Galway.

Fahey added: "He's a cracking horse to have and he's running to his mark every day of the week. At 13 he hasn't lost his mojo to run – he loves it – so it'd be great if he could run another big race for us."

