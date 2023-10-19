'This has been his target' - Joseph O'Brien and the Crisfords take aim at Caulfield Cup

Joseph O'Brien will bid to complete a remarkable treble in Saturday morning's Caulfield Cup when saddling Valiant King and Okita Soushi in the A$5 million (£2.6 million/€2.99 million) 1m4f handicap.

O'Brien has already landed the two other major races in the Melbourne Spring Carnival programme, having won the Melbourne Cup with Rekindling in 2017 and Twilight Payment in 2020, and the Cox Plate with State Of Rest two years ago.

Duke of Edinburgh Stakes scorer Okita Soushi will be partnered by Kerrin McEvoy and has been handed a tricky draw in stall 12 of the 18 runners, while Valiant King gets to break from stall one under Jamie Kah.

O'Brien said: "Okita Soushi is in great shape and this has been his target. His preparation has gone well. We would have preferred a better draw but we're hoping for a good run from him.

"Valiant King has a lovely light weight and a nice draw. He's prepared well and with a bit of luck in running, they can hopefully pick up some prize-money."

West Wind Blows: leading Caulfield Cup contender for Simon and Ed Crisford Credit: Andrew Parker/Grossick Photography

Simon and Ed Crisford are represented by West Wind Blows , who finished second in the Group 1 Turnbull Stakes at Flemington this month under Saturday's rider Jamie Spencer.

The four-year-old has been drawn next to Valiant King in stall two and will be stepping up to a mile and a half for the first time since finishing second to Pyledriver in the Hardwicke at Royal Ascot.

Joint-trainer Ed Crisford said: "He looks really, really well. We couldn't be happier with him physically. He's thriving down here and if he jumps well from his gate and gets a good position, he'll run a super race.

"He ran a really nice race in the Turnbull. He was just beaten by a better horse on the day but it's going to be a different sort of race on Saturday. He's getting a lot more weight from Gold Trip, and this trip will suit him."

Gold Trip is the 4-1 favourite with Paddy Power, with Soulcombe , who was formerly trained by William Haggas, next in the market at 11-2 and West Wind Blows priced at 6-1.

