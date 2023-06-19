'This has always been the plan' - Willie Mullins back for more with last year's runner-up Bring On The Night

One major difference between Royal Ascot and the Cheltenham Festival is the fact members from the other code regularly join the party. Given the top jumps operations have access to the stoutest pedigrees, it is no surprise to see names like Charles Byrnes, Alan King, Willie Mullins and Jonjo O’Neill on the recent roll of honour for the 2m4f Ascot Stakes.

Mullins’ dominance of jump racing often spills across to the Flat’s top staying handicaps. The Closutton trainer became synonymous with Ascot Stakes glory with three strikes between 2015 and 2018, and Bring On The Night is the first of two hot favourites for the yard on the royal meeting’s opening day.

Bring On The Night is evidently tough to keep sound. A 644-day gap between races on his first start for Mullins in 2022 has now been followed by a 371-day one as he seeks redemption for a narrow defeat to Coltrane off level weights in this last year.

The strength of that formline is underlined by Coltrane’s prominent position in Thursday’s Gold Cup market and Mullins can be trusted to have Bring On The Night ready for the big day.

Bring On The Night is drawn high in stall 15 and only time will tell whether that is to his detriment. High numbers are undoubtedly at a disadvantage at tight-turning Chester and eight of the horses who tackled the Cup and Plate at the Cheshire track line up. Six of those ran in the Cup, but perhaps the consolation race will emerge as the formline worth following.

Zinc White and Novel Legend were drawn 13 and 14 in the Plate and the capacity is there for further improvement. That is particularly true of Zinc White as the Plate triumph came on his stable debut for Ian Williams.

These are specialist races for Williams. He has captured two of the past four runnings and the same owner’s Law Of The Sea looked the one to take from the Cup in fourth, given the traffic he ran into at Chester.

'We've been very happy with his work' – Mullins seeking fifth victory

Jumps phenomenon Willie Mullins chooses his forays to the Flat wisely and he has already won the Ascot Stakes four times. That would be five had Coltrane not courageously fought back to beat the strong-travelling Bring On The Night last year. The runner-up traded at a low of 1-3 in-running on Betfair that day.

As it turns out, Bring On The Night was being asked an almost impossible question as Coltrane, with Callum Hutchinson's 5lb claim, was running off the same weight as him. He is now rated 19lb higher and is favourite for Thursday's Gold Cup.

We have not seen Bring On The Night since but even that single piece of evidence suggests he is going to be tough to beat provided there is not another Coltrane lurking in the long grass.

Mullins has snapped up Ryan Moore, who was on board three of Mullins' Ascot Stakes winners – Simenon (2012), Clondaw Warrior (2015) and Thomas Hobson (2017). The exception was Lagostovegas in 2018 when he was on board stablemate Chelkar who finished fourth.

Mullins said of Bring On The Night: "This has always been the plan. He ran very well in the race last year when just touched off and we've trained him for it again. We've been very happy with the bits of work he has been doing over the last few weeks."

Farewell event for smart hurdler Ahorsewithnoname

This will be our final glimpse of Ahorsewithnoname, who is in foal to Cracksman, and what a farewell it would be if the mare who made a name for herself by chasing home Love Envoi in the Mares' Novices' Hurdle at last year's Cheltenham Festival could sign off with a Royal Ascot victory.

She was fifth in last year's Cesarewitch at Newmarket so has some useful Flat form and arrives here on the back of a Listed hurdle success at Cheltenham in April.

Nicky Henderson is not taking anything for granted against his old rival Willie Mullins but suggested his mare was working particularly well.

Henderson said: "We knew her win at Cheltenham in April would be her last run over hurdles, since when she's visited Cracksman, who she's in foal to. You have 90 days in which to run so the timing of this race is good and has always been the plan, so here we go.

"She can run until the end of July but I'd think this would probably be her last run. She's been real fun and has been working really well. I think she's enjoying being in foal and loves fast ground.

"It's the usual sort of patter with Mr Mullins again but we're looking forward to it."

What they say

Alan King, trainer of Tritonic

Whether the trip is going to suit, we're not really sure at the moment. I took the view we'd go there and if he did run well and the trip was suitable we could train him for the Cesarewitch down the line.

Richard Hughes, trainer of Calling The Wind

He loves the track but I'd prefer some rain. Good ground is fine for him but he doesn't want it very quick. He ran very well in the Chester Cup and we're taking off another 3lb [through Billy Loughnane's claim].

Gordon Elliott, trainer of Weston

He's a nice horse who should come on for his first start for us at Leopardstown. It's a competitive race but hopefully he can run well.

Ian Williams, trainer of The Grand Visir, East Asia, Law Of The Sea and Zinc White

Zinc White ran a blinder at Chester but would appreciate any rain that falls before the race and it would need to be no quicker than good ground for him to take his chance. Law Of The Sea has run two great races on his first two starts in Britain and stays well. He's handicapped to go nicely. The Grand Visir loves Ascot and showed he retains his ability at Chester last time. He's fairly handicapped. East Asia was unfortunate at Musselburgh last time when banging his head prior to leaving the stalls. He's also fairly handicapped but needs to produce his A-game.

Hugo Palmer, trainer of Solent Gateway and Zoffee

Solent Gateway didn't stay this trip last year at Goodwood but he's had a wind operation since then and seems to be a renewed horse. He won really nicely at Haydock last time when he got things his own way. Zoffee was only just ready to run at Chester and just took a blow with half a furlong to go, which we felt was the difference between winning and losing. He looks a million dollars now in his summer coat and it's just a question of whether he stays. He seems a stronger and better horse this year.

Jessica Harrington, trainer of Irish Lullaby

We ran her back too quickly last time at Gowran. We think she needs time between her races and she's had a nice break going into this. She did a really nice piece of work last week.

Milton Harris, trainer of Prince Imperial

We've had him six weeks and he's been bought as a dual-purpose horse for enthusiastic owners. I think he's well handicapped off 107 over hurdles and we're trying a few things here, a tongue-strap and visor. It wouldn't surprise me if he ran a big race.

James Fanshawe, trainer of Novel Legend

He's progressive but we would like some rain. We'll play it by ear but he doesn't want fast ground. He'll like this trip but we'd like to see some rain.

