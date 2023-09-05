'Things are on the up' - Adrian Keatley sweet on chances of two-time course winner at Ripon

Adrian Keatley is confident Dungar Glory has every chance of strengthening her record at Ripon as she bids for success in the mile fillies' handicap (6.30 ) on Tuesday evening.

The four-year-old daughter of Cotai Glory steps back in trip in this seven-runner contest after finishing midfield in a 1m2f handicap at the track a week ago.

However, she is a course and distance winner and holds a record of 321-1485 from seven visits to the North Yorkshire venue.

Keatley said: "She likes the track and she's ran well there before. She probably got caught for stamina the last day, but she's come out of that race well.

"She has good record at Ripon and I think she has a decent chance. She's won twice at the track and hopefully she can put her best foot forward and we get another win out of her."

Her three handicap wins have all come from the front, including twice round here; back in form last Tuesday (9.7f; again didn't lead) but there's not much wiggle room off this mark and an easy 1m on quicker ground is a bare minimum now.

Keatley is enjoying a career-best campaign in Britain this year with 19 victories, having surpassed last term's tally of 15, and he is hoping the success does not stop just yet.

He said: "We've had a good year, it's been our best since we moved. The quality of our horses have been upgraded every year and we have good, solid mid-high 80-rated horses.

"We were unlucky not to have a big chance in the Ebor with Kihavah, we have a good two-year-old [Ballymount Boy] who is rated 105 and things are on the up. We want to keep that going."

Michael Bell sends one runner to the track in Urban Decay , who is 7-2 second favourite for the race, and she also drops back in trip after her recent start on the all-weather at Wolverhampton.

On her chances, he said: "I think the drop back to a mile will suit and hopefully a mark of 77 is a workable mark."

