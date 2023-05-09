'They look two live chances' - Middleham Park seek quick start with two fancies in Lily Agnes

Middleham Park boasts a strong hand in the Lily Agnes, the traditional opener of Chester's May festival, with and dominating the early betting market.

The same owner won the race when Lily's Angel came from stall two 12 years ago, and Ziggy's Phoenix has a similarly good draw in stall one.

Ziggy’s Phoenix, trained by Richard Hannon, has the better experience of the pair having had two starts, most recently when winning at Ripon, whereas the Alice Haynes-trained Ziggy’s Dream was successful on her sole start at Doncaster 11 days ago.

Tim Palin, racing manager to Middleham Park Racing, said: "We didn't really want to run them both but Richard Hannon was keen to run Ziggy's Phoenix and Alice was the same about Ziggy's Dream. They are both nice fillies who were named by the same man, Simon Wood."

On the draw, he added: "We rolled the dice and came up trumps with Ziggy's Phoenix in stall one, with the bonus of having Ryan Moore on board. Ziggy's Dream is also not badly drawn in stall six and you must remember that last year's winner of the race came from last to first. They look two live chances in an open race and we know they both handle the soft ground."

What they say

Hugo Palmer, trainer of and

We couldn't have asked for a worse draw for Balon D'Or in stall 11, but one thing I'll say is the three inside him are also entered in the maiden later this week so they could come out. He was quickly out of the stalls when winning on his debut so we'll give it our best shot. This looks a nice starting point for Tierney, who is a speedy filly but she wouldn't want too much more rain as she has small feet.

Alice Haynes, trainer of Ziggy's Dream

She won nicely on her debut at Doncaster when it was on the slow side so she should handle the ground, although if they get 22mm they say is forecast it could be tricky. She's not badly drawn in six.

Dave Loughnane, trainer of

He was very pleasing on his debut when he did nothing wrong. We couldn't have asked any more of him. The experience of the winner helped and the front three pulled clear. Stall ten isn't ideal but fingers crossed he can give a good account of himself and obviously the owner Mr Lowe is very keen to win the Lily Agnes again after last year.

Craig Lidster, trainer of

The two-year-olds are running well and this filly is well drawn in two. She has a speedy pedigree so if they get a lot more rain it might be a negative.

David Evans, trainer of

I can't have her coming out of stall nine but if they get a lot of rain it might slow a few of the others down.

