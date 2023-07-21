These are Savethelastdance's terms and conditions and it would be so foolish to oppose her

Was it simply the surface that was to blame for Savethelastdance's odds-on defeat in the Oaks at Epsom or was there more to it than that?

That is the poser for punters ahead of a fascinating running of the Juddmonte Irish Oaks, in which Aidan O'Brien is not just relying on his Oaks runner-up but brings back-up in the shape of Ribblesdale winner Warm Heart and outsiders Be Happy and Library.

However, this Classic revolves around the 22-length winner of the Cheshire Oaks, who looked supernatural at Chester but seemed to lose her powers on quicker ground at Epsom when Soul Sister swept by. She did not run badly but did not look comfortable at all on the undulations and certainly did not seem to be in love with the quick ground.