Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Previewstomorrow
15:45 Curragh
premium

These are Savethelastdance's terms and conditions and it would be so foolish to oppose her

Savethelastdance: won by 22 lengths in the Cheshire Oaks
Savethelastdance should be suited by conditions at the CurraghCredit: Alan Crowhurst
15:45 CurraghJuddmonte Irish Oaks (Group 1) (Fillies)
Flat Turf, Group 1
Going:Yielding
Runners:8
Class:
Distance:1m 4f
ITV

Was it simply the surface that was to blame for Savethelastdance's odds-on defeat in the Oaks at Epsom or was there more to it than that? 

That is the poser for punters ahead of a fascinating running of the Juddmonte Irish Oaks, in which Aidan O'Brien is not just relying on his Oaks runner-up but brings back-up in the shape of Ribblesdale winner Warm Heart and outsiders Be Happy and Library. 

However, this Classic revolves around the 22-length winner of the Cheshire Oaks, who looked supernatural at Chester but seemed to lose her powers on quicker ground at Epsom when Soul Sister swept by. She did not run badly but did not look comfortable at all on the undulations and certainly did not seem to be in love with the quick ground. 

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

author image
David JenningsDeputy Ireland editor
Published on 21 July 2023Last updated 18:31, 21 July 2023
icon
15:45 CurraghJuddmonte Irish Oaks (Group 1) (Fillies)
Flat Turf, Group 1
Going:Yielding
Runners:8
Class:
Distance:1m 4f
ITV
more inPreviews
more inPreviews