There's no superstar in this season's Lockinge - so back this runner each-way

There is often one standout four-year-old miler who towers above the rest heading into the Flat season and the Lockinge is typically their first serious test against older milers. The cream usually rises to the top. Seven of the last nine winners returned at 100-30 or shorter, although there is more of a 2019 feel this time.

That was the year punters had no idea. Laurens and Beat The Bank were sent off 5-1 joint-favourites, and relatively exposed six-year-old Mustashry busted the trends with a 9-1 strike.

The two most recent Lockinges have gone the way of two of the mile division’s finest for many years. Palace Pier’s retirement to stud at the end of 2021 left a void in the division immediately filled by his Queen Elizabeth II Stakes conqueror Baaeed in 2022. However, as Baaeed embarks on his own stallion career, we are crying out for a top-class miler to raise their hand.