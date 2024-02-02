'There's no reason why he shouldn't run well' - can Badger Beer winner Blackjack Magic become the master of Sandown?

Today's Offers 8 All offers

This is the first time in 20 years that the Masters Handicap Chase has failed to attract a runner rated 140 or higher. That is not an encouraging fact, and that the first and second in 2004 were aged 11 and ten does also not augur well. Yet the field this year does not align with the negative implications.

For the most part, these are improving chasers of a level slightly below what we would normally see in the Masters. That extends to the topweight, Blackjack Magic , who won the Badger Beer in November. To my eyes, he ran a reasonable trial for the bet365 Gold Cup at Ascot last time.

Next in the early betting are two horses that ran career-bests in victory last time. Dom Of Mary won the Sussex National, while Kestrel Valley won a smaller-field race at Ludlow.

Attention should also be drawn to Bangers And Cash , who showed a smashing attitude when third in the Mandarin last time. There is also the well handicapped Full Back , and in particular Certainly Red . The last-named won off this mark almost exactly a year ago and has since run creditable races in the bet365, Badger Beer and London National off higher ratings. Those are all races that map nicely to the Masters.

A final strong mention goes to Grozni . He has quickly improved for new trainer James Owen. He finished second to another stable-switcher at Doncaster, then shaped well behind a well-backed Irish raider at Musselburgh last time. Harry Cobden now takes the ride for the first time and the horse remains unexposed as a staying chaser.

Grozni's mark of 132 would be on the low side for a Masters winner. You do not mind races showing a small step down in quality when they produce horses with such attractive profiles.

Race analysis by Keith Melrose

What they say

Anthony Honeyball, trainer of Blackjack Magic

He's been a real star this season and ran really well at Ascot last time, but made a bad mistake at the last. We'd aimed him at a few races that were cancelled, but this is in the right window and I hope he can put up a good performance. We've got to have a go at these nicer races and there's no reason why he shouldn't run well.

Lydia Richards, trainer of Certainly Red

He's ready to go and seems to enjoy Sandown, Marc [Goldstein, jockey] think it's his favourite track. His last run there was very good and if he's up to that, then he's got a squeak.

Gary Moore, trainer of Full Back

We didn't learn much when he fell at Lingfield. He was going very well but there was a long way to go. I expect him to run well – he's a good horse when he wants to be.

James Owen, trainer of Grozni

He's done great to be placed in both his runs for us so far. He got caught on a little loose ground last time and I hope the drying ground will help him. He should stay well too.

David Bridgwater, trainer of Dom Of Mary

He's good. Sandown's a bit different to Plumpton but that's no issue and he's going well at home.

Willy Twiston-Davies, assistant trainer to Nigel Twiston-Davies, trainer of Kestrel Valley

She's a very honest mare who has improved no end since joining us and this trip and track should suit so we're hopeful of a good show.

Reporting by Matt Rennie

