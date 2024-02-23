'There's improvement in him off his mark' - Dan Skelton eyeing another valuable handicap with course specialist Flegmatik

Flegmatik still has more to offer as he goes in search of a fourth course success according to trainer Dan Skelton, who has targeted this staying handicap chase since the beginning of the season.

The nine-year-old took his record to three wins from six at the track last month and will be bid to avenge last year's neck defeat in the contest off a 5lb higher rating.

"I think there's a bit of improvement in him off his mark," Skelton said. "He definitely puts his best in at Kempton. He's in great form and we've trained him for these races at Kempton. He's won one and we were always going to come for this race next."

Harry Skelton is back aboard after Tristan Durrell successfully claimed 3lb last time and, although he's never won on soft ground, Skelton is unperturbed by the prospect of testing conditions.

He added: "I have no worries about the ground, he'll be fine on it and it shouldn't be a problem. We're looking forward to getting out there."

Going update

Barney Clifford is optimistic the ground could dry out from the current description of soft, heavy in places, depending on how heavy the forecast showers are.

"We had 16mm of rain yesterday afternoon," he said on Friday afternoon. "We've had 23mm since last weekend. Ground conditions will improve significantly if we stay dry. The lake bend might dry to soft and there could be elements of good to soft elsewhere, but I think generally jockeys will come in and say it's tiring.

"We're forecast showers tonight and tomorrow, a couple of millimetres max, but I think if anything it will improve more than it will deteriorate. We're in a good place."

What they say

Anthony Honeyball, trainer of Sam Brown , Blackjack Magic and Forward Plan

We'd have preferred slightly better ground for Forward Plan but he's got a nice racing weight and we'll play it by ear. He's done brilliantly this season. Technically he'd be the best of the three but Blackjack Magic would absolutely relish testing ground – it was probably a bit quick for him at Sandown – and Sam Brown is somewhere in the middle. They need to make a new race for him as he's tough to place now but we have to have a go.

Paul Nicholls, trainer of Il Ridoto

He's been running consistently over shorter around Cheltenham and this is a valuable race so we thought we'd try something different and let him take his chance. Three miles at this track should suit him.

Nicky Henderson, trainer of Tweed Skirt

She had an excellent spin over hurdles last time. The better the ground, the better she'll be but she has performed on soft ground.

Ben Pauling, trainer of Bowtogreatness

I just haven't got hold of him properly for the last season and a half. He had a setback which ruled him out of the Coral Gold Cup and I ran him without earplugs at Newbury and he just headbutted fences because he was too keen. Cheltenham was almost his first run, he ran very well and just took a blow, and I hope we've got him spot on now. I think he's well ahead of his mark and I'm keen to run him. I thought he was made for the National Hunt Chase but he'd have to win nicely here, otherwise the Kim Muir or Ultima would be fine.

Chris Gordon, trainer of Lord Baddesley and Unanswered Prayers

Slightly better ground would be ideal for Lord Baddesley. If it was anywhere else he'd probably be a non-runner but it only ever gets heavy at Kempton if it hoses down on the day. He's in really good form and this has been the plan for a long time. I've had to get him to learn to settle before stepping him up and he settled well at Newbury on his last run, when he saw it out really well. Harry Reed rides Unanswered Prayers. He's in good order and he's had his palate cauterised since his last run. He's another one who I've always felt wants better ground, and good or good to soft would be ideal.

