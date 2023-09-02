'There's a lot to live up to' - Ryan Price rides again at Brighton on Sunday

Racegoers of a certain age may be in for a shock at Brighton on Sunday when they see Ryan Price listed among the jockeys in the amateur riders' handicap.

The man taking his first mount in public on Dino Velvet for his boss Alan King is no relation to Captain Ryan Price, the D-Day hero who was champion jumps trainer five times and also won two Classics in a 2,000-plus winner career.

But the son of former Flat jockey Russell Price is well aware of the significance of his name and said: "My dad likes to remind me of it quite a lot, as far as I'm aware it was his choice. Whenever I speak to him, he says I have a famous name and there's a lot to live up to.

"One of the bonuses is that anyone who knows racing knows the name, so I get to talk to a lot of new people."

Price is 24 and said: "I joined Mr King straight from the racing school and it's a terrific place to work. We work all round the year, there are some lovely horses in all different grades and it's a great team.

"I'm starting the game a little later than some people because I stopped riding for four or five years in my teens and started again just over covid. During the pandemic I had more time to watch racing and I got back into it. And my stepdad Aaron Bates and my mother are both good riders and they said give it a go.

Dino Velvet: Ryan Price's conveyance for his first ride in public Credit: Mark Cranham

"I hope to be a jumps jockey. Obviously, it's a tough game to make your way in, but you've got to start somewhere and I hope I can build it up over time.

"I've got a dual-purpose licence because Mr King said I'm light enough to ride on the Flat, and it will sharpen me up a little bit."

Dino Velvet faces seven rivals over 1m4f (5.20 ) on Sunday and his rider said: "I'm really looking forward to tomorrow. He's an old boy and I'm sure he'll look after me."

King added: "Ryan's been with me just over two years and he's a very good kid. We're trying to help him get going and I'd like him to get a bit of experience point-to-pointing later on. We keep Dino Velvet back to get the kids going and I'm sure he'll look after him."

The original Ryan Price won the Grand National with Kilmore in 1962 and the Cheltenham Gold Cup with What A Myth in 1969 in a career that lasted from 1937 to 1982. He died on his 74th birthday in 1986.

The Front Runner is our unmissable email newsletter available exclusively to Members' Club Ultimate subscribers . Chris Cook, a four-time Racing Reporter of the Year award winner, provides his take on the day's biggest stories and tips for the upcoming racing every morning from Monday to Friday. Not a Members' Club Ultimate subscriber? Click here to join today and also receive our Ultimate Daily emails plus our full range of fantastic website and newspaper content.