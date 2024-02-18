'There is a considerable amount to like about his chance' - analysis and key quotes for Lingfield feature

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Today's Offers 7 All offers

Exclusive new customer sign up offers

A 7lb weight range confirms this is a typically tight and trappy Class 4 Lingfield handicap, contested by mainly older, exposed types.

The exception is the Andrew Balding-trained four-year-old McLean House , who will be having just the eighth race of his career.

He boasts an eyecatching strike-rate of four wins from seven starts and has raced almost exclusively at seven furlongs.

Both McLean House's breeding and style of running suggest he will be suited by this step up to a mile, and he could take some beating under Oisin Murphy.

He got up in the final stride to pip Baldomero by a short head at this course last time out and has only been raised 1lb, so there is a considerable amount to like about his chance.

The three-years-older Epsom Faithfull bids for a hat-trick on the back of two course wins this year, which has seen the handicapper raise her 6lb to a mark of 78.

The Pat Phelan-trained mare has been successful off higher ratings in the past – both on turf and the all-weather, including off 84 at Ascot – and seems sure to make a bold bid.

Larado , who scored over course and distance last time out, is also still operating below his peak winning mark.

Sandy Paradise , beaten half a length by Larado on his latest outing, reopposes on 2lb better terms.

The five-year-old is also only 1lb better off with McLean House based on their Kempton runs in December when the Richard Hughes-trained runner finished two lengths behind the winner in fourth.

Those figures add further weight to the conviction that McLean House is the one to beat.

Analysis by Richard Birch

What they say

Sean Woods, trainer of Borgi

He's in good form and won nicely for Rab [Havlin, jockey] a couple of runs ago. I think this is quite a competitive race, there's a lot of horses in with chances, but it's a very condensed handicap so we thought we'd let him take his chance.

Mick Appleby, trainer of Larado

He won last time out, so the track suits him and hopefully he should have a decent chance.

Brett Johnson, trainer of Good Too

He needs to come down a lot, to about a mark of 70. He doesn't show much at home.

Pat Phelan, trainer of Epsom Faithfull

We're hopeful. She's going back up the handicap now and the fact she's getting a mile gives us more options. We're very happy with her and we've an eye on Good Friday, so we need to see where she fits in for that.

Denis Coakley, trainer of Party Island

He'd be better over further, but there wasn't a race for him. He should run well but he'd be more competitive over a longer trip.

Reporting by Stuart Riley

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.